Pramila Jayapal, Indian-American Democrat seeking sixth term to represent Washington’s 7th Congressional District

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal is seeking a sixth term to represent Washington’s 7th Congressional District. A member of the Democratic Party, she will be competing against Republican nominee Nirav Sheth. As the two Indian-born candidates compete against each other, Jayapal has centred her campaign on immigration policy, healthcare reform and workers’ rights. The first Indian American woman ever elected to the US House of Representatives, Jayapal won Washington’s August primary with 84.7% votes. Pramila Jayapal was born in Chennai, India, and moved to the US at 16. (AFP)

Before entering electoral politics, she worked in global health and development and founded OneAmerica, the largest immigrant advocacy organisation in Washington state. She served in the Washington State Senate from 2015 to 2017 before winning election to the US House of Representatives in 2016. As the first South Asian American woman ever elected to the House of Representatives, she served as chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and later became its chair emerita. She currently serves on the House Judiciary, Foreign Affairs and Budget committees.

Jayapal's early years Born on September 21, 1965, in Chennai, India, Pramila Jayapal spent much of her childhood in Indonesia and Singapore. After attending the Jakarta Intercultural School, she moved to the US alone at the age of 16 and earned a bachelor’s degree in English and economics from Georgetown University in Washington, DC. She later received an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in 1990. Before entering public service, she worked as a financial analyst.

Born to Maya Jayapal, a writer and Muduvangad Puthanveetil Jayapal, a marketing professional, Pramila Jayapal is married to Steve Williamson, a labor leader. She is also a published author of two books, Pilgrimage to India: A Woman Revisits Her Homeland and Use the Power You Have: A Brown Woman’s Guide to Politics and Political Change. Jayapal has a son, Janak, from a previous relationship, as well as a stepson, Michael. She lives with her family in West Seattle.

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Campaign priorities and key issues Jayapal has emerged as a leading advocate of Medicare for All, a proposal to establish a publicly funded healthcare system in the US. Arguing that “Medicare for All means freedom for all”, she wants healthcare to be treated as a right rather than a privilege. In July 2026, she and Senator Edward Markey reintroduced the Health Over Wealth Act, which proposes greater scrutiny of investment firms that own healthcare providers. Apart from healthcare, she has also laid a lot of emphasis on affordable housing and combating homelessness. She introduced the Housing Is a Human Right Act which aims to help people who lack proper housing facilities.

Jayapal has also demanded more protection for LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender and nonbinary individuals. She serves as a co-chair of the Congressional Transgender Equality Task Force and has supported measures aimed at preventing discrimination in employment, education, housing and healthcare. Moreover, Jayapal supports expanding access to higher education and reducing the financial burden on students and families. She introduced the College for All Act, which proposes making public colleges and universities tuition-free for families earning up to $125,000 annually, while providing tuition-free access to community colleges and trade schools.

Jayapal's stand on immigration, jobs, trade and more Immigration policy has been central to Jayapal’s career, which is shaped by her own experience of moving to the US at the age of 16 and waiting 17 years to become a US citizen. She has supported a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, protections for immigrant families and reforms to the detention system. Jayapal has scrutinised federal immigration enforcement practices and called for greater accountability from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In October 2026, she criticised the Trump administration for suspending Microsoft from the employment-based permanent labour certification process, arguing that it could affect skilled workers, families and the US technology sector.

Additionally, Jayapal has advocated for a $15 federal minimum wage and supported legislation to make it easier for workers to organise and negotiate collectively with employers. In September 2026, she introduced the Students Not Profits Act, which aims to protect students and taxpayers from abuses by corporations and private equity firms. She also reintroduced the Workforce Opportunities for Communities in Recovery Act with other lawmakers to expand employment opportunities for people recovering from drug addiction.

While expressing her stance on the economy, she criticized the Trump administration’s tariffs, arguing that they raise costs for American consumers and hurt businesses, including farmers and companies that rely on imported goods. In September 2026, she called the tariffs excessive and criticized the administration’s trade approach for straining relations with trade partners like Canada.

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