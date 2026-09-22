Presley Gerber cause of death update: Suspected overdose under investigation as 911 audio reveals cardiac arrest

Presley Gerber, the 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, died on Sunday, and police are investigating it as a “suspected overdose.”

Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, has died at 27. (Presley Gerber | Instagram)

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Santa Monica police said they got a report of a possible overdose at around 9:35am local time. When officers arrived, they found a dead man. Online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner say Gerber died at a “rehab facility.”

"On September 20, 2026, at approximately 9:35 a.m., Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible overdose," the department said. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was deceased. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has identified the individual as Presley Gerber, 27.”

"SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose," the police statement said. "At this time, there is no indication of foul play." Police added that the investigation is still going on, as per Fox News.

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Deep Dive What caused Presley Gerber's death at 27? Presley Gerber's cause of death is under investigation, with initial reports suggesting a suspected overdose. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner indicated that the official cause has yet to be determined. Why did Presley Gerber openly discuss his struggles with mental health? Presley Gerber aimed to reduce stigma surrounding mental health and substance abuse by sharing his journey. He hoped that speaking about his experiences would help others feel less isolated in their struggles. How did Presley's family respond to his death and their public struggles? Presley's family, including his parents and sister Kaia, requested privacy during this difficult time. They have acknowledged the impact of his struggles on their family while expressing pride in his willingness to be open about his challenges.

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Presley Gerber dead at 27: Cindy Crawford’s son made last public appearance to support sister Kaia Gerber. See photos Cause of death not yet known {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Presley Gerber dead at 27: Cindy Crawford’s son made last public appearance to support sister Kaia Gerber. See photos Cause of death not yet known {{/usCountry}}

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The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner completed an exam on Monday. However, the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. The office said more tests and studies are needed before a decision can be made.

The medical examiner's office said it cannot share details about the tests because the investigation is still ongoing.

Gerber's family also asked for “privacy during this very difficult and painful time,”

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Also read: Who was Presley Gerber's girlfriend? All we know about his love life after death at 27

Who was Presley Gerber?

Gerber was the eldest child of Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, who got married in 1998. He and his younger sister, Kaia, are both professional models. They have been in campaigns for brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein.

At 18, Gerber appeared with his mother in a 2018 ad that recreated her famous 1992 Super Bowl Pepsi commercial.

He spoke openly about his struggles

Presley had been open about his struggles with substance abuse and his mental health. In 2023, he started "Mental Health Mondays." It was a social media series where he talked about healthy habits and tools that helped him manage his mental health and wellbeing.

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For two years, he posted a video every Monday about tools, medications or habits he had used. He said he hoped to “spark real conversations about the stuff most people hide.”

He wrote in November that he “had to step back and take care of my own mental health for a bit.”

Speaking on the Studio 22 podcast at the time, he said: “I think that's really what's getting me out of bed these days, is that hope that I can-hopefully I've made that mistake for a lot of people that can learn from my mistakes. If they're like me, then they're going to want to do it the hard way, but if they want to listen then I could save them a lot of a lot of hardship and a lot of struggling.”