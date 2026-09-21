Presley Gerber last public appearance: Cindy Crawford's son celebrated sister's collaboration with brand months ago

Presley Gerber’s final public appearance took place just months before his death, when he joined his family to celebrate sister Kaia Gerber’s collaboration with denim brand Re/Done in May 2026.

Presley Gerber was last seen publicly alongside Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia Gerber at the May 2026 launch of Kaia’s Re/Done collection. (Presley Gerber | Instagram )

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Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on September 20 at the age of 27. According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records cited by PEOPLE, he died at a rehabilitation facility.

His cause of death has not been announced, and an autopsy is pending. His family has asked for privacy during a “very difficult and painful time.”

Deep Dive What was Presley Gerber's last public appearance before his death? Presley Gerber's last public appearance was in May 2026, when he attended the launch of his sister Kaia Gerber’s collection with Re/Done, celebrating her new campaign alongside their parents. Why did Presley Gerber openly talk about his mental health struggles? Presley Gerber aimed to reduce stigma and encourage others to seek help by sharing his experiences with mental health challenges, addiction, and treatment, hoping to make others feel less alone. How did Kaia Gerber reflect on her brother's struggles and openness about mental health? Kaia Gerber noted that Prescott's willingness to be open about his struggles provided a contrast to their family's traditionally private nature and helped foster honest conversations about mental health within their family.

Photos of Gerber's last appearance from the May event were shared by Just Jared on Instagram.

Also read: Presley Gerber cause of death: How did Cindy Crawford's son die at 27? All on mental health struggle

A family celebration before tragedy

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{{^usCountry}} In the pictures, Presley is seen smiling as he posed with Kaia, Crawford and Rande at the launch of Kaia’s Re/Done collection and campaign film Short/Cuts. The family appeared together in one of their last public outings before Presley’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the pictures, Presley is seen smiling as he posed with Kaia, Crawford and Rande at the launch of Kaia’s Re/Done collection and campaign film Short/Cuts. The family appeared together in one of their last public outings before Presley’s death. {{/usCountry}}

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Presley wore a red plaid button-down shirt over a black T-shirt and jeans for the event. The appearance marked one of his first major public outings after speaking openly about his mental health in late 2025.

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The Re/Done event celebrated Kaia Gerber’s expanding role with the fashion label. In addition to launching a capsule collection and campaign, Kaia joined the company as an investor, creative partner and advisory board member.

Presley attended alongside his parents in support of his younger sister, whom he had often described as one of the closest people in his life. The siblings had previously modelled together and shared matching tattoos. Presley had once said that working alongside Kaia made the fashion industry “a lot less lonely.”

Presley began modelling as a teenager after signing with IMG Models. He walked for brands like Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana. Presley has also appeared in campaigns for Calvin Klein during the early years of his career.

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Also read: Presley Gerber’s ‘MISUNDERSTOOD’ face tattoo in focus amid death at 27 and mental health battle

Mental health advocacy is part of his public life

In recent years, Presley became increasingly open about his struggles with depression, anxiety and substance use. Through interviews, podcasts and his “Mental Health Mondays” social media series, he encouraged others to seek help and discuss mental health without shame.

During an appearance on the Studio 22 podcast, Presley said he hoped sharing his experiences would help people feel less alone. He described mental health as “a 24/7 job” and said he wanted to use his platform to support others facing similar challenges.

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Presley also spoke publicly about medications prescribed for panic attacks and depression. Presley said he wanted honest conversations about recovery rather than hiding his struggles.

His sister, Kaia, also reflected on his decade-long struggle with addiction in a September 2026 interview with Vogue. She said Presley’s willingness to speak openly about his experiences helped reduce stigma and encouraged more honest conversations within their family.