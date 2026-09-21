Presley Gerber’s last Instagram posts in focus after tragic death: ‘I was absolutely terrified’

Presley Gerber’s final Instagram posts have drawn widespread attention following his death at the age of 27. His fans are revisiting his reflections on mental health, recovery and self-discovery that he documented months before his tragic demise.

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died at 27 (Presley Gerber | Instagram)

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Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records cited by PEOPLE.

Among the posts receiving renewed attention is an Instagram Reel in which Gerber shared a deeply personal account of preparing for an ibogaine treatment session.

Deep Dive What mental health challenges did Presley Gerber openly discuss on social media? Presley Gerber openly talked about his struggles with depression, anxiety, and addiction recovery on platforms like Instagram, where he shared insights under his 'Mental Health Mondays' series. Why did Presley Gerber get the 'MISUNDERSTOOD' tattoo on his face? He got the 'MISUNDERSTOOD' tattoo to express his personal feelings and frustrations with being judged by others, stating that it represented his internal struggles and the feeling of not being understood. How did Presley Gerber hope to help others facing mental health challenges? By sharing his experiences openly, Presley aimed to reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues and encourage honest conversations, hoping that others would feel less alone in their struggles.

Also read: Presley Gerber last public appearance: Cindy Crawford's son celebrated sister's collaboration with brand months ago

Presley Gerber's last IG posts in focus

A video posted months before his death in March 2026 showed Gerber standing with another person in an open grassy area, working through an ibogaine treatment session, according to his caption. He wrote, “Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose - quiet moment before everything changed.”

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{{^usCountry}} “I was absolutely terrified,” Gerber wrote in the caption. He said letting go of control had been difficult but that he trusted “something bigger” was guiding him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was absolutely terrified,” Gerber wrote in the caption. He said letting go of control had been difficult but that he trusted “something bigger” was guiding him. {{/usCountry}}

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He wrote, “If I ever had to face something like this (helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there but that’s life sometimes.) (my mantras were love yourself and lis gotta be the last time for this reason. letting go of control didn’t come easy.”

He added that he hoped it would be the last time he needed to undergo such treatment and that he wanted to “find my way back to myself.” Gerber also thanked the treatment team and the friends he met during the experience.

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Cindy Crawford, his mom, commented beneath the post expressing support for her son's recovery journey, “You are a warrior! Walked through the fire to find yourself! So proud!”

Gerber's sister Kaia also commented in support of her brother, “that’s my brother I am so damn proud..”

Rande Gerber also added, “I’m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."

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Also read: Presley Gerber’s ‘MISUNDERSTOOD’ face tattoo in focus amid death at 27 and mental health battle

Fans devastated after the news

His last Instagram post from August 5 featured Gerber modelling for sportswear brand Vuori Clothing. While the post was originally promotional, it has since become a place where followers have left condolences and tributes.

Comments included messages such as, “R.I.P. Presley. Heartfelt condolences to your family at this tragic time.” Another follower wrote, “Rest in Peace beautiful angel.”

Several users expressed shock at learning of his death and offered prayers for his family.

On X, one user wrote, “I’ve been keeping up with Presley Gerber’s mental health posts for a while now… I’m actually flabbergasted,” reflecting the reaction among followers who had watched him document his recovery journey.

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In recent years, Gerber had become increasingly open about depression, anxiety and addiction recovery. Through interviews, podcasts and his “Mental Health Mondays” series, he encouraged people to seek help and speak honestly about their struggles.