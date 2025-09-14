Prince Harry urges wounded soldiers in Kyiv to 'open up to family' just days after meeting King Charles

Prince Harry made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Friday after receiving an invitation from Superhumans, an organization that supports Ukrainians with life-changing injuries from the war. The Duke of Sussex, who arrived by train, said he wanted to do “everything possible” to help the recovery of injured personnel, the BBC reported. It comes days after Prince Harry and King Charles III’s reunion. Britain's Prince Harry visited Kyiv two days after his reunion with King Charles.(REUTERS)

This marked Prince Harry’s first visit to Ukraine’s capital. In April, he toured a Superhumans-run center in Lviv, which provides prosthetics and rehabilitation services to those wounded in the conflict. During Friday’s visit, he also attended a fundraising lunch for the center.

Prince Harry talks about family to Ukrainian soldiers

At the event, Prince Harry spoke directly to wounded soldiers and veterans, encouraging them to draw strength from loved ones as they navigate recovery.

He said, “You will feel lost at times like you lack purpose, but however dark those days are, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” according to People. “There will always be someone, a mother, father, sibling, friend, or comrade, there to pick you up.”

He urged them not to withdraw during hard times and added, “Don’t stay silent. Silence will hold you in the dark. Open up to your friends and family, because in doing so, you give them permission to do the same.”

The Duke also met privately with Ukraine’s Minister for Veteran Affairs, Natalia Kalmykova, and spent time with veteran Vasyl Tamulis, underscoring his ongoing commitment to veteran support worldwide.

Harry and King Charles III reunite after 19 months

Harry’s message about family comes just two days after he reunited with King Charles III at Clarence House in London. The meeting marked the first time they had met each other in 19 months.

The Duke arrived around 5:20 pm local time for a private tea with the King. Their previous meeting was in early 2023, when Harry flew to the UK after Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Harry brought videos of his children, Archie and Lilibet, to share with his father, an apparent gesture to strengthen family ties, Page Six reported.

Prince Harry on his relationship with King Charles III

Harry has spoken openly about the challenges in his relationship with King Charles III. In May, he told the BBC, “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

Friday’s visit and Wednesday’s reunion may signal a new chapter for Harry. A spokesperson for Harry told Page Six the Duke “loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues, and supporting the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him.”

FAQs

1. Why was Prince Harry in Kyiv?

He was invited by Superhumans, an organization supporting Ukrainians with war injuries.

2. What did Harry tell wounded soldiers?

He encouraged them to rely on family and friends, saying silence only deepens the struggle.

3. Who did Harry meet during the trip?

He met war veteran Vasyl Tamulis as well as Ukraine’s Minister for Veteran Affairs Natalia Kalmykova and attended a fundraising lunch.

4. How does this relate to King Charles?

Harry’s Kyiv trip came just two days after reuniting with King Charles in London for the first time in 19 months.

5. What is the significance of this reunion?

It marks a step toward reconciliation, with Harry bringing videos of his children to share with his father.