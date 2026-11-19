Players have reported trouble signing into their accounts and connecting to PlayStation Network servers. These issues could affect access to the platform's online services.

According to Downdetector , reports of problems continued to come in, with a sharp increase recorded on November 18. It reported that 1,787 users had flagged issues on Downdetector by 11:49 am PT.

PlayStation Network users are reporting login failures and server connection problems hours before the expected launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 in the US. Reports of issues began around 10:08 am EST, with players in different locations experiencing difficulties accessing the gaming service.

Do PS5 players need to install a system software update before playing GTA 6?

Do PS5 players need to install a system software update before playing GTA 6?

Did the mandatory PS5 software update cause the PlayStation Network outage?

Did the mandatory PS5 software update cause the PlayStation Network outage?

What problems were PlayStation Network users experiencing before the GTA 6 launch?

What problems were PlayStation Network users experiencing before the GTA 6 launch?

The reports also came shortly after PlayStation announced a required PS5 system software update ahead of the game's release.

According to TMZ, PlayStation posted on X on Tuesday evening that players needed to download the update before midnight on November 19 to prepare their consoles for launch day.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that the software update caused the reported network problems or that the outage is connected to the upcoming game.