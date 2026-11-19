PlayStation Network goes down for thousands of US users hours before GTA 6 launch
PlayStation Network users report ongoing service issues hours before the highly anticipated GTA 6 launch in the US.
PlayStation Network users are reporting login failures and server connection problems hours before the expected launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 in the US. Reports of issues began around 10:08 am EST, with players in different locations experiencing difficulties accessing the gaming service.
According to Downdetector, reports of problems continued to come in, with a sharp increase recorded on November 18. It reported that 1,787 users had flagged issues on Downdetector by 11:49 am PT.
What problems are PlayStation users facing?
Players have reported trouble signing into their accounts and connecting to PlayStation Network servers. These issues could affect access to the platform's online services.
Deep Dive
The reports also came shortly after PlayStation announced a required PS5 system software update ahead of the game's release.
According to TMZ, PlayStation posted on X on Tuesday evening that players needed to download the update before midnight on November 19 to prepare their consoles for launch day.
However, there is no confirmed evidence that the software update caused the reported network problems or that the outage is connected to the upcoming game.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More