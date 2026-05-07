Publix shooting: One reported dead, at least another injured in Panola Road incident at Stonecrest; scary videos emerge

A shooting was reported outside the Publix Super Market at Centre on Panola Road in Stonecrest, Georgia, on Wednesday reportedly leaving a woman dead and at least one person injured. Cody Alcorn of 11Alive shared on Facebook “A woman is dead on scene. Were told there’s at least one other victim. Witnesses told me there was a child inside the vehicle.”

A DeKalb County police vehicle is seen at the site of the shooting outside Publix in Stonecrest, Georgia.(Facebook/Cody Alcorn)

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He added that DeKalb County Police Department detectives, and officers were on the scene. “No word on if the child was hurt,” the local journalist further said.

“A witness said a man was seen being loaded into ambulance. Witness said he appeared shot as well,” Alcorn also added. He shared another photo to give a better idea of the number of cop cars at the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} The photos he shared showed massive police presence at the site. Authorities are yet to comment on the shooting outside Publix. No information is known about the perpetrator or perpetrators, yet. The condition of the injured is not known yet either. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The photos he shared showed massive police presence at the site. Authorities are yet to comment on the shooting outside Publix. No information is known about the perpetrator or perpetrators, yet. The condition of the injured is not known yet either. {{/usCountry}}

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Another person reporting from the scene shared a video and wrote “Multiple people shot and a female has passed away on scene here at the Publix on Panola.”

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One person wrote “Check on yal people multiple people shot at the Publix on Panola and a lady has been killed.” Another added, expressing concern “Who done shot up the parking lot at Publix?? And who died?? Anything happening in Dekalb makes me nervous… because I feel like every thing that happens has something to do with one of my mentees.”

Another person shared a video writing “Lady and her baby shot and killed at tha Publix on Panola.” However, there was no official confirmation about the same.

Publix shooting: Reactions pour in after violence

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Several people reacted to the news of the shooting outside the Publix store. “It's not even Summer and it's a hot mess prayers for the victims and even witnesses. This can't be ok for people's mental. Shout out to you Cody Alcorn for always keeping us updated on things. please stay safe,” one wrote. \

Another asked “Do the police have the shooter?”. One person noted that the incident is likely to have happened despite police presence in the area. “Crazy because the police are always parked there,” they wrote. “Right by my home. Omg,” another added.

A person put out a lengthy post after the news of the shooting broke, and wrote “Damn so 2 people just got killed at Publix on Panola Rd like 60 seconds away from my house, a young girl passed already and a man was in critical shape. It’s like every other day, I will never understand why people can’t just throw hands. Shooting someone/ someone loosing their life/ spending the rest of your life in prison is not worth it for some petty shit that will only affect your life for a couple of seconds. Someone cut you off it traffic? Cool let them, who cares move on. People need to start thinking about the bigger picture and not in the moment bs.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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