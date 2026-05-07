Craig Berry: 5 things on ex Special Forces veteran found dead after Stewart County manhunt following wife's shooting

Craig Berry, a retired Special Forces veteran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a day-long manhunt in Stewart County, Tennessee. Berry went on the run after being accused of shooting his wife. Authorities confirmed that they'd found the armed fugitive dead on Wednesday. Craig Berry was found dead after a dayslong manhunt in Stewart County as he fled after being accused of shooting his wife. (Facebook/Stewart County Sheriffs Office)

“During search today Stewart County Sheriff's Office SWAT, along with TBI agents, located the body of wanted subject Craig Berry. Initial indications show he died due a self inflicted gunshot wound. Any questions, please reference our previous post directing you to the Marshall's Service contact information,” Stewart County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

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Berry had reportedly shot his wife in the neck on May 1 and then fled into a heavily wooded area of Stewart County. The incident took place in Dover, which is close to the Kentucky border. Berry's wife has survived the shooting, as per authorities, and is said to be recovering. Here's all you need to know about Craig Berry.

Craig Berry: 5 things to know Berry was believed to have ‘extensive training in survival tactics’, as per the Stewart County Sheriff's Office. Berry, a retired special forces veteran, was believed to be an ‘excellent swimmer’ and diver. He was known to be in good physical shape. Berry was a Green Beret and had been deployed to Iraq four times. He left the Army as a sergeant first class, as per CNN. “Craig M. Berry was an Infantryman (11B) and Special Forces Medical Sergeant (18D) in the regular Army from 1992 to 2016,” a spokesperson told the publication. Berry was last seen near River Trace Road and was tracked by K-9’s on River Trace Road. He was not believed to have a phone or any other form of communication. He was last seen wearing some form of camouflage clothing, and Berry was wanted on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, domestic assault, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident, as per ABC11, who cited court documents. Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray had said that Berry was trained to hunker down in the woods and survive the elements, even as a massive manhunt had been mounted to find the former special forces veteran. Berry's wife had told officials that he had shot her at their home, after a verbal argument turned physical and recalled being hit numerous times before her husband tried strangling her.

She eventually escaped and made it to her vehicle. This is when Berry shot at his wife and managed to hit her, but she got away. He then, reportedly, got into his truck to chase her, but crashed. He had then fled to the woods before the officers could arrive. His death ends the manhunt, which had involved the US Marshals.