‘Significant milestone’: Tennessee Valley Authority becomes 1st US utility to apply for small nuclear reactor permit

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), America’s largest public power company, announced on Tuesday (May 20) that it has submitted a construction permit application to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to build a small nuclear reactor. The company plans on meeting the state’s growing demand for electricity by introducing revolutionary nuclear power to the Clinch River Site at Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Don Moul, President and CEO of TVA believes that the company can lay a new developmental path for other utilities by harnessing the power of modular nuclear reactors to fuel carbon-free energy. In this photo provided by Tennessee Valley Authority, Scott Hunnewell, vice president of the utility’s New Nuclear Program, signs the construction permit application to build a small modular reactor, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Chattanooga, Tenn.(Tennessee Valley Authority via AP)

“This is a significant milestone for TVA, our region and our nation because we are accelerating the development of new nuclear technology, its supply chain and delivery model to unleash American energy," said Moul in a press release. “TVA has put in the work to advance the design and develop the first application for the BWRX-300 technology, creating a path for other utilities who choose to build the same technology.”

Significance and history of the move

Considerably smaller in size compared to traditional power plants, small nuclear reactors are designed to produce about a fourth of the power created by conventional reactors but in a carbon-free manner. The TVA had announced its plans to collaborate with Bechtel, Sargent and Lundy and GE Hitachi way back in January which involved installing a unit at the only permissible site in the US to install a nuclear reactor- the Clinch River. The application has been filed for GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy's small modular reactor BWRX-300 technology.

The move comes as part of the board’s 2022 program to reduce the emission of greenhouse warming gases by using these reactors. Previously, electrical utilities have been skeptical of investing in the technology due to large-scale cost overruns and delays in projects. Georgia Power Co.’s Plant Vogtle and a project reviewed by the NRC have previously failed owing to similar reasons.

Government and conservation groups

The Biden administration had been supportive of this technology which reflected in its $900 million investment for such reactors last year. The current Trump administration also supports the bid to use this carbon-free, reliable power for sectors with more energy demands such as industry and data centers.

Alex Formuzis, spokesperson for the non-profit Environmental Working Group has, however, stated that there is “no bigger example of a money pit than the fantasy of small modular reactors” when it comes to conversations around long-term energy efficiency. The organization believes that investments should be centered towards proven cleaner energy sources such as solar or wind power rather than nuclear fission.

By Stuti Gupta