Pueblo fire update: What’s burning in Colorado? Videos emerge

A fire has been reported in Pueblo, Colorado. The blaze appears to have started around 12:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.

What’s on fire?

Fire in Pueblo, Colorado. (UnSplash)

Some social media accounts claim the fire broke out in a field near the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo.

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In a Facebook post, Pueblo Independent News reported, “A huge plume of black smoke could be seen from quite a distance around town on Saturday. Kenny Gomez followed the smoke on a live FB video and tracked it to a field just outside of the government institution… confirmed to be an old railyard with old rail ties on fire.”

Witness reports

Videos shared by witnesses on social media show large plumes of smoke rising from the area. The videos appear to show the fire producing significant amounts of smoke, although the exact location and cause of the blaze have not been independently confirmed.

One witness reported, "Mostly railroad ties and tires... looks like a junk pile for the railroad."

Another wrote, "Pueblo fire! Looks like a bunch of old railroad ties."

A third witness added, "It's close to the state hospital, im here at work now and can see it really good idk what it is tho."

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