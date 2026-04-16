‘Punch’ moment? Baby monkey Yuji goes viral after clinging to plush toy at Mexico zoo

A baby monkey at a zoo in Mexico is winning hearts online, and drawing comparisons to viral monkey “Punch”. He was spotted clinging to a soft toy for comfort following maternal rejection.

Following the rejection, Yuji has been placed under constant supervision at the zoo’s specialised animal care unit,(Screenshot from video posted on X by Reuters)

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The six-week-old patas monkey, Yuji, was born on March 3 at the Guadalajara Zoo in Jalisco, Mexico, where he is now being hand-raised by staff. His first-time mother was unable to care for him, according to reports by Dexerto.

Zoo staff have provided Yuji with a stuffed toy to mimic the comfort typically provided by a mother. The young monkey has since been seen hugging the plushie closely, a behaviour experts say is entirely natural.

“[Baby monkeys] cling, and at that age, all the security they have comes from their mother,” veterinarian Ivan Reynoso said, as quoted via Reuters. “So in the absence of their mother, what we do is substitute her with a stuffed toy… This is completely natural behavior for him.”

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{{^usCountry}} Reynoso added that the toy helps Yuji feel “sheltered and safe,” which is essential for his ability to move, feed and develop normally. Round-the-clock care after rejection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reynoso added that the toy helps Yuji feel “sheltered and safe,” which is essential for his ability to move, feed and develop normally. Round-the-clock care after rejection {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the rejection, Yuji has been placed under constant supervision at the zoo’s specialised animal care unit, where he is being fed a diet of formula, vitamins and cereal multiple times a day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the rejection, Yuji has been placed under constant supervision at the zoo’s specialised animal care unit, where he is being fed a diet of formula, vitamins and cereal multiple times a day. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Viral baby monkey Punch-kun finds ‘girlfriend’ Momo-chan after being abandoned at Japan zoo

Reports indicate he weighed just over 400 grams at birth but is otherwise healthy.

Caretakers say the plush toy will only be a temporary support. As Yuji grows older, it will be gradually removed to help him transition toward independence and social interaction with other monkeys.

Comparisons to viral monkey ‘Punch’

Yuji’s story has drawn immediate comparisons to Punch, a Japanese macaque who went viral earlier this year after clinging to a stuffed orangutan toy following abandonment.

Also Read: Punch the abandoned monkey: Japanese macaque draws Moo Deng comparisons; ‘who’s cuter?'

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Videos of Punch holding onto his plush companion racked up millions of views online, turning him into a global internet favorite.

Local outlets have already nicknamed Yuji “Punch tapatío,” loosely translating to “Guadalajara’s Punch.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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