Viral baby monkey Punch-kun finds ‘girlfriend’ Momo-chan after being abandoned at Japan zoo | See video
Baby macaque Punch-kun goes viral again for forming bond with Momo-chan.
A baby macaque captured global attention for clinging to a stuffed toy after being abandoned by his mother. He is now going viral again; this time for forming a close bond with another monkey.
Punch-kun, who lives at Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Garden, has been seen cuddling, grooming and playfully interacting with a female macaque named Momo-chan, according to videos shared online. Some clips appear to show the pair exchanging affectionate gestures, prompting social media users to dub her his “girlfriend.”
Zoo confirms interaction
The zoo has acknowledged Punch-kun’s improving social behaviour, noting that he is gradually integrating into the troop. Earlier concerns about him being isolated were addressed in a statement, which explained that macaque groups operate within a “strict hierarchical society,” where dominant animals display “disciplining actions” toward others.
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“Although Punch has been scolded many times by other monkeys, no single monkey has shown serious aggression toward him,” the zoo said, encouraging observers to support his efforts rather than feel sorry for him.
Abandonment to recovery
Punch-kun was born in July 2025 and was rejected by his mother soon after birth. Caretakers stepped in to hand-raise him, providing a plush orangutan toy to ease his anxiety.
Also Read: Did Punch the monkey lose his plush toy? Viral 'sad' video debunked
Videos of the infant clutching the toy quickly went viral, turning him into an internet sensation. However, early attempts to introduce him to other monkeys were challenging, with footage showing him being pushed away by members of the troop.
Recent updates suggest a positive shift. Punch-kun is now frequently seen alongside Momo-chan and appears more comfortable engaging with others. Caretakers have also observed that he is relying less on his plush toy, which is considered a sign of increasing independence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More