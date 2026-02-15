Punch the baby monkey goes viral for his love for his plush toy and Netizens can't get enough; see adorable video

Clips shared widely on X show Punch hugging the toy while he sleeps. The account Volcaholic wrote on X that he also uses it as a shield when other young monkeys “scold” him.

Because infant monkeys typically cling to their mothers from birth, caretakers offered Punch blankets and stuffed toys to ease his anxiety. He chose the plush orangutan.

According to Heraldo USA, Punch was born in July 2025 but was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth. Zookeepers stepped in to hand-raise him and have since been closely monitoring his growth while gradually introducing him to other macaques.

A six-month-old macaque named Punch has become an internet star after videos showed him clinging to a stuffed orangutan for comfort at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan.

“He was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth and has been hand-raised by zookeepers. They gave him a plush orangutan toy, which he carries everywhere", the account said. "Even taking it with him as he interacts with the other monkeys.”

In mid-January, Punch was successfully introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo. While he has begun interacting with them, he continues to stay close to his stuffed companion as he adjusts.

Also Read: British tourist finds himself cornered by monkeys in Thailand pool, shares terrifying escape video

Internet reacts The videos have prompted an emotional response online.

“It has shrunk down as if it has discovered the safest, warmest place in the world,” one X user commented under the post.

Another commented, “A baby monkey abandoned by his mother and raised by zookeepers is one of those stories that reminds you how much social bonds matter across all species… sometimes family is whoever shows up.”

Others shared similar sentiments, “This makes me stop scrolling and wanna hug him,” and “I’m obsessed with Punch!! He is the majority of my timeline.”

Also Read: Monkeys with strong social skills exhibit enhanced impulse control: Study

Why abandonment happens in primates In primate groups, maternal rejection can occur for several reasons. Very young or first-time mothers may struggle to form an immediate bond. In other cases, low-ranking females facing aggression from dominant monkeys may abandon infants if they cannot protect them.

Human intervention can also influence early separation.

Zoo staff are continuing gradual adaptation efforts to ensure Punch integrates safely into his troop.