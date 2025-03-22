British tourist finds himself cornered by monkeys in Thailand pool, shares terrifying escape video

A British tourist's peaceful getaway in Thailand quickly took a frightening turn when he found himself surrounded by a gang of monkeys at a swimming pool. The harrowing moment was captured on video and has since gained significant attention online. A British tourist’s peaceful swim in Thailand turned terrifying when he was surrounded by monkeys. (Instagram/kane_smith98)

The unexpected encounter

Kane Smith, the British tourist at the centre of the incident, initially shared the video on TikTok before posting it on Instagram. In the video, Smith can be seen enjoying a relaxing swim, when he notices a lone monkey approaching. As the video progresses, the situation escalates rapidly, with more monkeys appearing from seemingly nowhere. "Honestly, the scariest moment of my life," Smith writes in the caption. "I apologise for all the swearing… kinda thought my life was about to end… started off with 1 monkey and then a full gang suddenly appeared."

Monkeys close in

In the footage, Smith, visibly distressed, attempts to retreat to the other side of the pool as the monkeys slowly edge closer. "No, go away," he repeatedly says, trying to keep the animals at bay. At one point, the video shows several monkeys drinking water while others wander around the pool, seemingly unfazed by Smith’s protests. As they continue to surround him, Smith warns, "Don't come near me," but his efforts appear futile. "I am scared," he admits in the video.

Watch the clip here:

The chase and escape

Towards the end of the video, Smith finally exits the pool, but the monkeys refuse to leave him alone. They follow him, but pause when he makes a loud, aggressive noise. This moment of assertiveness is enough to stop the monkeys in their tracks, allowing Smith to make his escape.

The video, now with over 80k views, has drawn a variety of reactions. One user commented, "That is terrifying. I would have lost it!" Another user said, "I can’t even imagine how scary that must have been." A third wrote, "Monkeys are wild, but this is something else!" Many others were simply left in awe of the situation. One user added, "Good on him for staying calm, I would have been frozen in fear."