Thailand’s ‘Area 51’: Vlogger visits region where locals claim they saw UFOs ‘at least once’

Are UFOs and aliens among us? Though this question often prompts polarising opinions, however, for most of the residents in the Thai mountain region of Khao Kala, there is only one answer. For them, the extraterrestrial beings not only exist, but the locals claim that they have seen UFOs “at least once” in their lives. Content creator Travis Leon Price shared his experience of visiting the region often dubbed as Thailand’s “Area 51,” after the highly classified US Air Force facility that many believe houses extraterrestrial spacecraft and alien bodies. Content creator Travis Leon Price visited Thailand’s ‘Area 51’ - Khao Kala. (Instagram/@travisleon1)

“What do you guys think they are?” Price wrote as he shared a video. In the clip, he converses with a local who claims that he sees UFOs almost every day. The local then takes Price around the area, which includes a UFO club and Buddha statues where people meditate.

Towards the end of the video, Price joins others at night for UFO sightings. He captures a video that shows a few twinkling lights in the sky.

Take a look at the video here:

What did social media say?

“I see the orbs too. I have a flight radar and track satellite coordinates to ensure I’m seeing something I can’t explain. The orbs could very well be Military UAVs too or other secret vehicles, but for now, I call them orbs,” posted an individual. Another added, “I’ve personally seen those things. They look like stars and move in any direction, not too fast, but they clearly travel in, and they are not planes. You can see them anywhere. I’ve seen them in many different countries because I always look at the stars. I wonder what they are.”

A third commented, “I totally want to visit this place!!” A fourth wrote, “Do you have a tour guide to facilitate the trip, or do you just need to come up to the mountain to observe?”

About Khao Kala:

In a 2019 article, CNN reported that the followers believe that they can hear voices when they meditate at the Khao Kala hill. The locals claim that the voices speak with the humans in whichever languages they think.

However, they also warn the visitors that there is no guarantee that they will see a UFO or hear “alien voices.” They say that the appearance of these "extraterrestrial" objects is spontaneous.

Last year, in 2024, the UFO-believing sect hosted Thailand’s first-ever UFO music festival. “I was just saying that the aliens probably knew that the event was happening and would seize the chance to show they are real,” an attendee of the event, Siwadon Chantanasewi, told South China Morning Post (SCMP). “I thought they might fly past, maybe just pop by for a moment. I had this strong feeling,” Chantanasewi added.

The attendee later claimed that he saw a UFO. “That’s when the UFO appeared to our right. It was a very large ship. It was the brightest thing in the sky,” he added.