Terrified hiker claims he caught a ‘f**king Bigfoot on camera’, shares video

A hiker shared a TikTok video claiming it shows Bigfoot roaming around in the jungle. He claimed he spotted this much-debated mythical beast in the Parallel Forest in Lawton, Oklahoma. Social media users, though amused, found it very difficult to believe that the video was real and accused the man of staging the scene—with many sarcastically adding that they believe the clip of the Bigfoot is “100% real.” A hiker claimed that his video shows Bigfoot. (TikTok/@e_man580)

“Scariest moment of my life and I really think I caught a f**king Bigfoot on camera in Parallel Forest. I wakes just doing some sight seeing and enjoying the day and saw something in the distance. Im still shaking as I type this,” TikTok user @e_man580 wrote, reported the New York Post.

What does the viral video show?

The footage shows a creature walking around on two legs, which the original poster claimed is a Bigfoot. The footage further captures the alleged cryptid sniffing flowers and even looking directly at the camera.

Take a look at a video shared by the New York Post of this “latest sighting”. It also shows the previous instances where people claimed they had captured Bigfoot on camera.

Social media isn’t impressed:

With multiple comments, social media users made it clear that they were convinced the video was staged and didn’t hold back while expressing their opinions.

An individual posted, “It's not real. Bigfoot is blurry. How can you capture an out-of-focus creature so clearly on camera?” Another joked, “My unicorn and I saw the Loch Ness monster once, true story,” referencing two other mythical creatures.

A third expressed, “Yes, yes, I believe (not), the video is 100% real.” A fourth wrote, “Why does it walk like a man in a suit though? His bone structure can't possibly be exactly the same as ours.”

The myth surrounding Bigfoot:

The tales of Bigfoot have been around for ages despite the lack of scientific proof of its existence. Also referred to as Sasquatch, it is mentioned in North American folklore, with many believing in its existence. It is said that this creature is large, human-like, and covered in hair.

What are your thoughts on this video that a hiker claims shows Bigfoot?