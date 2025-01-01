Plane passenger captures video of mysterious figures in the clouds, internet stunned. Watch

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s actually neither of those things. What this video shows is a mysterious third thing, and it has millions of people scratching their heads in confusion. Footage that has emerged online appears to show multiple human-like beings standing on clouds, sparking speculation about the existence of alien life. Doubts have been raised about the authenticity of a video showing 'figures' on cloud cover(X/@t_paranorm_chic)

The video was purportedly filmed by a plane passenger on a commercial airline. It begins by showing what looks like two human beings standing on cloud cover. The camera then pans to show several other such figures in the sky.

“A passenger on a commercial airline captures what appears to be multiple beings standing on cloud cover, what is going on?” Myra Moore, a content creator who identifies as a paranormal expert, asked while sharing the video on X. Moore added several hashtags like #aliens and #paranormal to her post.

Watch the video below:

The video has gone viral with nearly 5 million views on X. While many conspiracy theorists took it as proof of alien life, others raised doubts about the authenticity of the video or tried to provide more rational explanations.

“Anyone that ‘captures’ footage is always swaying the lens. No one stays on the objects long enough to make out real theories. So, to me, it’s all fake click bait,” wrote one X user.

“I believe some of those shots might just be of men standing on snow..” another said.

Several people asked why the plane appeared to be stationary mid-air.

“I don’t believe it. If a normal human was recording this we would be zoomed in staring straight at the things until the plane was out of sight,” an X user wrote in the comments section.

Some people also gave a more rational explanation for the strange sight, calling it a natural phenomenon.

“It is a fog layer, and you are seeing steam rising from exhaust stacks,” an X user explained.

This explanation was backed by another person who wrote: “I got an answer from a highly experienced pilot, ‘Probably smoke stacks or cooling towers below the cloud layer. Looks like a very low fog layer. And this isn't the tower itself but the actual steam coming out of them rising above the fog.’”