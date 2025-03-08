Salwar kameez-clad woman climbs statue at Thai temple to pick mangoes from nearby tree: ‘That lady is Indian’

A video of a Salwar Kameez-clad woman scaling a statue at a Thai Temple has enraged social media. She and her accomplice were spotted picking mangoes from a temple tree, and she climbed the statue to gain better access to the fruits. This act has prompted outrage, with many demanding strict action against the duo. A woman holding onto a statue at a Thai temple to pick mangoes. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later made its way onto other social media platforms. An X user reposted the video and asked, “Tourists condemned for picking mangoes at Thai temple. Netizens questioned if the act was just unethical or legally punishable.”

Another Instagram user shared, “Mango curry?” In a text insert on the clip, the individual addressed the women as “British/Canadian tourists.” Though HT.com cannot independently verify the women's nationality, many social media users claim they are from India.

In the video, two women of similar age are seen pulling off the mango heist together. One of them stands below the temple platform while holding a plastic bag. Another gets onto the platform and eventually climbs a statue to pick mangoes.

Take a look at the video here:

How did social media react?

People were angry and called out the women for showing disrespect. Some also wanted authorities to take strict action against them. They expressed their displeasure across various social media platforms.

An individual posted, “That lady’s Indian.” Another added, “From the pictures of India.” A third shared, “We Thai people respect this place and will not step on the heads of these Buddha statues. This is a historical place of our religion. Disrespect and lack of knowledge of the rules of that place is really bad.” A fourth wrote, “Please ban them.”

Earlier, an Indian traveller visiting Vietnam called out his fellow desi tourists and blamed them for ruining the country's reputation. “For every Indian trying to save their reputation, there are five ruining it,” the traveller wrote in a Reddit post. He added that his vacation was ruined as he kept “constantly paying for the sins of other Indian tourists.”