Mumbai: A week after forest officials made a jaw-dropping discovery of smuggled wildlife at a three-bedroom flat in Palava City, Dombivli, efforts are underway to send a rescued baby orangutan back to its natural habitat in Indonesia. Smuggled baby orangutan rescued in Dombivli to be repatriated to Indonesia

The endangered orangutan, native to the lush jungles of Borneo and Sumatra, was seized on November 12. It is now being cared for at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in Nagpur. Vets at the zoo reported that the young ape, who quickly charmed staff with its playful antics and love for Nagpur oranges, is in good health.

The operation in Dombivli also uncovered an alarming collection of exotic animals, including six ball pythons native to Africa, a rare golden child reticulated python (one of the world’s largest python species), an iguana, six three-striped mud turtles, and an Indian star turtle—a species listed as threatened.

According to Vivek Khandekar, additional principal conservator of forests (Wildlife), all exotic animals seized in such cases become the property of the Government of India under the Wildlife Protection Act, which also mandates their repatriation to their country of origin. “We are coordinating with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Government of Indonesia to facilitate the repatriation process,” he said.

The rescued animals were initially housed at the Birsa Munda Rescue Centre before being transported to Nagpur’s Gorewada zoo last week. The transfer was managed through a joint effort involving the Forest Department, RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), and officials from the Gorewada facility.

The orangutan’s return to Indonesia will be a delicate process, requiring international collaboration and thorough documentation. Forest officials are determined to ensure the ape is reintroduced to its natural environment, fulfilling the legal and ethical responsibilities outlined in the Wildlife Protection Act.

Interestingly, officials from Sanjay Gandhi National Park had also expressed interest in hosting the orangutan. However, senior authorities ultimately decided against it, prioritising the animal’s repatriation to its native ecosystem.