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Putin arrives in China for talks with Xi after Trump's visit

Putin arrives in China for talks with Xi after Trump's visit

Published on: May 19, 2026 09:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night on a two-day state visit for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, days after US leader Donald Trump travelled to China.

Putin arrives in China for talks with Xi after Trump's visit

Xi and Putin will exchange views on bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

This is Putin's 25th visit to China, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here on Monday, emphasising close strategic ties between Russia and China as well as strong friendship and rapport between the two leaders.

"The two sides will take this visit as an opportunity to continue to promote the development of China-Russia relations to a higher level, which will inject greater stability and positive energy into the world," Guo said.

Since Xi took power in 2012, the two leaders have met dozens of times, frequently referring to each other as "dear friend" and emphasising mutual trust.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
xi jinping beijing donald trump vladimir putin
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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