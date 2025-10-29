Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Putin says Russia tested Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedo

Reuters |
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 05:52 pm IST

UKRAINE-CRISIS-PUTIN-TORPEDO:Putin says Russia tested Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedo

MOSCOW -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had tested a Poseidon nuclear-powered super autonomous torpedo and that it had been a great success.

Putin says Russia tested Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedo
Putin says Russia tested Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedo

There are few confirmed details about the Poseidon in the public domain but it is essentially an autonomous nuclear-capable torpedo which is capable of triggering radioactive ocean swells to render coastal cities uninhabitable.

Putin, drinking tea with Russian soldiers wounded in the Ukraine war at a hospital in Moscow, said that the test had taken place on Tuesday.

"For the first time, we managed not only to launch it with a launch engine from a carrier submarine, but also to launch the nuclear power unit on which this device passed a certain amount of time," Putin said. "There is nothing like this."

"This is a huge success," Putin said, adding that the power of the Poseidon exceeded the Sarmat intercontinental missile, known as SS-X-29, or simply Satan II.

"The Poseidon's power significantly exceeds the power of even our most promising Sarmat intercontinental range missile," Putin said.

Putin last week held a nuclear launch drill and on Sunday announced that Russia has successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon Moscow says can pierce any defence shield.

Since first announcing the Poseidon and Burevestnik in 2018, Putin has cast them as a response to moves by the United States to build a missile defence shield after Washington in 2001 unilaterally withdrew from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, and to enlarge the NATO military alliance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Putin says Russia tested Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedo
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On