Rainbow fire update: Evacuations around Rainbow Crest as fire spreads over 50 acres - check map, visuals

A brush fire on Rainbow Crest, in California's San Diego County sparked evacuation warning in some areas around Rainbow Crest Rd passing through the heart of the city.

Representational. (Unsplash)

The fire is located east of Rainbow Crest, and it is moving further east at a moderate rate of speed, according to Watch Duty, as of 11:35am PDT. Watch Duty says that the fire is now over 50 acres with multiple engines responding.

Rainbow Fire Evacuations: Check Map, Areas Affected

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A Level 3 evacuation warning has been issued for residents further east, though Gomez Creek up to a few miles east of Gomez Creek. A Level 2 Evacuation warning was issued for the areas west of 300 Block of Rainbow Crest. It included areas around Huntley Road, Moonridge Road, and further west till Matt Road.

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