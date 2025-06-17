Randi Weingarten net worth: Top union leader leaves DNC after 23 years

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), announced in a letter dated June 5 that she would be leaving her position as a result of ideological disagreements with Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin. “I appear to be out of step with the leadership you are forging and I do not want to be the one who keeps questioning why we are not enlarging our tent and actively trying to engage more of our communities,” said the seasoned educator in her statement. Randi Weingarten, president of American Federation of Teachers (AFT), left DNC (REUTERS)

Given the contributions made by Weingarten, it’s no secret that she has amassed a plethora of respect along with financial worth during her time in office.

So, how much is the 67-year-old leader worth?

What is Randi Weingarten’s net worth?

As of June 2025, Mabumbe reports Weingarten to be worth $7 million - $8 million approximately. This income is a cumulation of her $500,000 a year salary, pensions, and union investments.

Her journey from being a class teacher at Clara Barton High School in Brooklyn, New York to her ascent to the AFT in 2008 has been noteworthy indeed. Her passion for transforming the sector and introducing groundbreaking ideas and policies has been duly noted by all in the industry and beyond. A recent visit to meet students and teachers in the conflict-ridden Ukraine demonstrated her commitment to upholding global solidarity in education.

Recent large-scale disagreements with Martin over the removal of former DNC vice-chair David Hogg and Democratic Party chair Ben Winkler indicated internal turmoil in the party in the wake of dealing with the massive electoral loss in 2024.

A spokesperson for Weingarten also claimed that “Randi has gotten applause” from members of the AFT upon sharing news of her departure, “much to her dismay as a proud Dem”.

By Stuti Gupta