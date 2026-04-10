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Randy Hoppert: 5 things about Tulare County deputy killed by David Morales in Porterville shooting

Randy Hoppert has been identified as the Tulare County Sheriff's office deputy who was shot and killed by David Morales in Porterville, California. 

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:02 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Randy Hoppert has been identified as the Tulare County Sheriff's office deputy who was shot and killed by David Morales in Porterville, California. Sheriff Boudreaux organized a news conference after the deputy-involved shooting on Thursday morning.

Randy Hoppert died in the line of duty, and the Tulare County Sheriff expressed condolences to his family. (Facebook/Debbie Ortiz Hoppert)

The sheriff shared that deputies had been serving a search warrant in the Newcomb and Grand area of Porterville, when they came across Morales who opened fire. Deputies fired back and it was later reported that Morales had barricaded himself inside a house. The shooting broke out around 10:20am. Amid the exchange of fire, Hoppert was hurt by a bullet from what authorities believed to be Morales' ‘high-powered’ rifle. He was taken to a hospital and declared dead at 11:20am.

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“Sheriff Boudreaux is devastated to announce the loss of a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, after he was shot and killed this morning in Porterville,” a statement from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office read. “Sheriff Boudreaux has met with the fallen Deputy’s family and offered his deepest condolences. All of us at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office are shocked and incredibly saddened by today’s tragic events. We ask that you keep our Deputy’s grieving family in your prayers.” it added.

The suspect, Morales, was reportedly killed after deputy Hoppert got shot and succumbed to his injuries. As per a local report, Hoppert's death marks the first line-of-duty death for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office since December 7, 2007, nearly 20 years ago.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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