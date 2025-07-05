Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
Rapper 4xtra appears to burn his hand after July 4 firecrackers incident; photos surface

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 05:25 AM IST

LA rapper 4Xtra sustained a severe hand injury from a firework explosion during the Fourth of July festivities.

LA rapper 4Xtra reportedly suffered a horrific hand injury after a firework exploded during the Fourth of July celebrations. 

During Fourth of July celebrations, LA rapper 4Xtra experienced a serious hand injury due to a firework explosion. (Instagram/4xtradageneral)
During Fourth of July celebrations, LA rapper 4Xtra experienced a serious hand injury due to a firework explosion. (Instagram/4xtradageneral)

Just hours before the incident, he shared a video of himself holding two firecrackers, one red, one gray, teasing his holiday plans. “OFF THE BACC🏆🍀🫡🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️,” he captioned it.

“Imma blow a n**ga up,” in the clip, 4Xtra can be heard saying this.

