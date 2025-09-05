Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Record-breaking prize money announced for 2025 US Open. Can you guess the pool?

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 06:20 pm IST

2025 US Open sets record with $90 million prize money, surpassing 2024's $75 million.

The US Open 2025 is about to culminate soon. Each year, winners of all categories are privy to certain prize money as a reward for their efforts. This amount, however, has witnessed a huge spike this year.

Men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will earn $5 million each, a 39% increase. (Representative photo)(HT_PRINT)
Men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will earn $5 million each, a 39% increase. (Representative photo)(HT_PRINT)

“2025 US Open prize money sets record for largest purse in tennis history,” US Open Tennis’s official handle posted on social media.

ALSO READ| Jessica Pegula shares image with viral US Open cocktail after nerve-wracking loss vs Aryna Sabalenka: ‘When you lost…’

Price money spike

“This summer's New York showcase will be the first tennis event to reach $90 million in total player compensation, with the USTA once again offering the largest purse in tennis history. This amount tops the total $75 million in 2024, the previous highest purse in tennis history, with an increase of 20%” states the official website of the US Open.

“The men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will each take home $5 million, up 39% from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024, making it the largest winning payout in the sport.”

Certain other out-of-pocket expenses have been taken over by the organizing committee up till a certain level such as:

· Travel stipend of $1,000

· Two hotel rooms in the official player hotel or $600 per day if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation

· Free racquet stringing of up to five racquets per round

Prize money breakdown

Here is the full breakdown of prize money allocated to all men’s categories, as per the official US Open website:

MEN'S SINGLES (PER PLAYER)

Winner: $5,000,000

Runner-Up: $2,500,000

Semifinalists: $1,260,000

Quarterfinalists: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Round of 32: $237,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $110,000

MEN'S DOUBLES (PER TEAM)

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $500,000

Semifinalists: $250,000

Quarterfinalists: $125,000

Third Round: $75,000

Second Round: $45,000

First Round: $30,000

MIXED DOUBLES (PER TEAM)

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $400,000

Semifinalists: $200,000

Quarterfinalists: $100,000

Round of 16: $20,000

OTHER

Wheelchair: $1,600,000

ALSO READ| How can Felix Auger-Aliassime beat dominant Jannik Sinner in US Open semi? ‘Not going to end well if…' says former champ

Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face Felix Auger Aliasimme at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday (September 5) for this year’s semi-finals. The date and venue for the finals is yet to be decided.

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Record-breaking prize money announced for 2025 US Open. Can you guess the pool?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On