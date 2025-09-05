Record-breaking prize money announced for 2025 US Open. Can you guess the pool?

The US Open 2025 is about to culminate soon. Each year, winners of all categories are privy to certain prize money as a reward for their efforts. This amount, however, has witnessed a huge spike this year. Men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will earn $5 million each, a 39% increase. (Representative photo)(HT_PRINT)

“2025 US Open prize money sets record for largest purse in tennis history,” US Open Tennis’s official handle posted on social media.

Price money spike

“This summer's New York showcase will be the first tennis event to reach $90 million in total player compensation, with the USTA once again offering the largest purse in tennis history. This amount tops the total $75 million in 2024, the previous highest purse in tennis history, with an increase of 20%” states the official website of the US Open.

“The men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will each take home $5 million, up 39% from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024, making it the largest winning payout in the sport.”

Certain other out-of-pocket expenses have been taken over by the organizing committee up till a certain level such as:

· Travel stipend of $1,000

· Two hotel rooms in the official player hotel or $600 per day if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation

· Free racquet stringing of up to five racquets per round

Prize money breakdown

Here is the full breakdown of prize money allocated to all men’s categories, as per the official US Open website:

MEN'S SINGLES (PER PLAYER)

Winner: $5,000,000

Runner-Up: $2,500,000

Semifinalists: $1,260,000

Quarterfinalists: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Round of 32: $237,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $110,000

MEN'S DOUBLES (PER TEAM)

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $500,000

Semifinalists: $250,000

Quarterfinalists: $125,000

Third Round: $75,000

Second Round: $45,000

First Round: $30,000

MIXED DOUBLES (PER TEAM)

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $400,000

Semifinalists: $200,000

Quarterfinalists: $100,000

Round of 16: $20,000

OTHER

Wheelchair: $1,600,000

Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face Felix Auger Aliasimme at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday (September 5) for this year’s semi-finals. The date and venue for the finals is yet to be decided.

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story