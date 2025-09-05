Jessica Pegula shares image with viral US Open cocktail after nerve-wracking loss vs Aryna Sabalenka: ‘When you lost…’

Jessica Pegula lost a tough semifinal match to Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open, winning the first set but ultimately falling short in a nailbiter, losing 4-6 6-3 6-4 to the Belarusian world number one. Pegula fell short of reaching a second consecutive final in New York, where she lost to the same opponent in the championship decider in 2024, but a semifinal nevertheless marks a strong end to a tough grand slam year for the American. Jessica Pegula lost a close-fought match in the semifinal vs Aryna Sabalenka.

At the end of the tough loss, Pegula saw the funny side of things as she took to her X account to share an image with her followers on the platform. Taking a selfie with the famous US Open cocktail known as a Honey Deuce, Pegula wrote: “When you lost 4 points on serve in the third set but you lost the match.”

It was a typical response from Pegula, who has earned many a fan through her dry humour and willingness to drop any sort of filter. She was the victim of a slightly bizarre third set against Sabalenka: the Belarusian broke her serve in the very first game of the set, but Pegula wouldn't drop another point as she won all three of her following service games to love.

Close but not quite in deciding set for Pegula

Pegula did have three break point opportunities when trailing 2-3 in the third set, having gotten the score to 15-40, but Sabalenka held fast in that brutal long game. In the world number one’s very next service game, Pegula had another chance to break, but the Belarusian held out. Even serving for the match at 5-4, Pegula was able to force deuce to put some pressure on Sabalenka, but the defending champion used her experience to serve out the match in impressive fashion in a memorable semifinal.

This isn't the first time Pegula has allowed herself an alcoholic beverage at the US Open: following a quarterfinal loss to Iga Swiatek, the American cracked open a Heineken beer at the press conference, even commenting “I’m trying to pee for doping (test), but it does help ease the loss.” The Honey Deuce is definitely something a touch stronger than a beer, having gone viral for being a signature vodka-based cocktail of the US Open, made popular by fans and influencers for both its quality and potency.

Having seen off Pegula in the semifinals, Sabalenka prepares for a rematch against another American with Amanda Anisimova in the final, having been knocked out by her at Wimbledon earlier this year.