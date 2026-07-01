Reddit user's post on returning to India after US MS degree, job search sparks buzz: ‘Lost my motivation and…’

A Reddit post has gone viral after a user described their experience of returning to India following a Master of Science (MS) in the United States, raising questions around career outcomes, financial pressure, and post-study migration decisions.

After returning to India post-MS in the US, a Reddit user discusses financial pressures and job struggles, noting the challenges of loan repayments and peer comparisons. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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In the post, the user explained that they returned to India last year after completing their MS degree in the United States and spending close to a year trying to secure a job abroad.

“I moved back last year after completing my MS in the US. After graduation, I spent almost a year trying to find a job there but unfortunately things didn’t work out and I eventually had to return,” the user wrote.

The user added that they later secured employment in India, but said that financial pressures remain significant due to an ongoing education loan.

HT.com could not independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post.

Financial strain after returning to India

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{{^usCountry}} The Reddit user described difficulty in managing expenses despite having a job, stating that savings remain limited due to repayment obligations. While noting that the salary is “decent by Indian standards,” the post pointed that loan repayments leave little room for financial stability or savings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Reddit user described difficulty in managing expenses despite having a job, stating that savings remain limited due to repayment obligations. While noting that the salary is “decent by Indian standards,” the post pointed that loan repayments leave little room for financial stability or savings. {{/usCountry}}

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The user also expressed frustration over comparisons with peers in India who earn similar or higher salaries despite not having studied abroad.

‘Lost my motivation…’

The post also described an emotional impact following the return to India, including reduced motivation and declining productivity at work. “Lost my motivation and drive. I’m barely scraping through at work and it’s started affecting my performance too,” the user wrote.

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The user further reflected on peers who remained in the United States and appear to be progressing in their careers, while acknowledging that they may also be dealing with uncertainty such as visa issues and layoffs.

The post mentioned ongoing feelings of regret and difficulty moving past “what if” scenarios related to studying and working abroad.

Also Read: Cost of Living & Student Housing: What Indian students need to know before studying abroad

Community responses on Reddit

The post received responses from other Reddit users as several people shared their advices, perspectives on career recovery and migration decisions.

One user emphasized focusing on immediate priorities, writing: “your focus should entirely be on skill development, getting a better paying job & continuing to pay off your student loan. Everything else is just noise.”

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Another commenter noted that career outcomes are often influenced by timing and external factors, including job market conditions and visa policies, which can vary significantly across years.

Other responses encouraged the user to consider broader career paths in India and abroad, and shared examples of individuals who built stable careers without permanent settlement in the US.