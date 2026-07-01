US lifts sanctions on four Indian companies linked to Russia-related measures
The entities delisted are RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited, Lokesh Machines Limited, Galaxy Bearings Ltd, and Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited.
The United States department of the treasury has removed four Indian entities from its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List as part of its latest sanctions update.
The entities delisted are Hyderabad-based RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited, Ahmedabad-based Galaxy Bearings Ltd, and Delhi-based Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited.
The move comes nearly two years after the four companies featured in the sanctions list of the US' Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In 2024, OFAC had imposed sanctions on 21 Indian entities – including 19 companies and two individuals – under Executive Order 14024, which targets those accused of providing financial, material, technological or other support to the Russian government.
The Washington's action were part of the broader efforts to prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Following the sanctions, the Indian government said it had engaged with Washington on the matter.
The ministry of external affairs had maintained that India is a "responsible member of the international community" and participates in key multilateral export control regimes, while regularly conducting outreach programmes to ensure Indian companies comply with export-control laws and do not violate domestic regulations.
The delistings were announced as part of a broader update to the SDN List, which also included the addition of several individuals and entities allegedly linked to drug trafficking networks in Mexico.
In a statement, the treasury's office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it had released its quarterly report on licensing activities carried out under the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act (TSRA) for the period from January to March 2026.
Two firms are publicly listed companies
Two of the four Indian entities removed from the sanctions list – Galaxy Bearings Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited – are publicly listed companies. Lokesh Machines counts several global manufacturers among its clients, including US-based John Deere and Cummins, Sweden's Volvo, and Japan's Honda and Suzuki.
Another delisted entity, RRG Engineering Technologies, has links to India's aviation sector. Its chairperson and managing director, GM Ganga Rao, served as an industry expert on the ministry of civil aviation's 2018 task force on fast-tracking unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.
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