Redondo Beach Pier shooting: What happened at popular LA spot? Active shooter, evacuation reports emerge

Several locals reported about a possible shooting situation at the Redondo Beach Pier, with some adding that police ordered people to evacuate the area. Witnesses further added that there was a heavy police presence near the beach, with officers making announcements for the public to leave immediately. Details about the incident have not yet been released.

A possible shooting was reported at Redondo Beach Pier on Sunday(X)

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What did police say?

“Police Activity on the Pier. Anyone in the area of the pier is requested to evacuate safely. Catalina between Torrance and Beryl are closed. Please stay away from the pier area until further notice,” Redondo police department said in an alert.

What are witnesses saying?

“Redondo beach pier being evacuated, appears swat may be there. Helicopter using loud speaker to evacuate fishermen,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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{{^usCountry}} “Evacuation Order has been issued for the Redondo Beach Pier due to police activity; possible barricade suspect. Air ship overhead advising everyone to bail out. NFD due to encryption of RBPD dispatch channel,” another person tweeted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Evacuation Order has been issued for the Redondo Beach Pier due to police activity; possible barricade suspect. Air ship overhead advising everyone to bail out. NFD due to encryption of RBPD dispatch channel,” another person tweeted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “what’s going on at the redondo beach pier for it to be evacuated?” a third local asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “what’s going on at the redondo beach pier for it to be evacuated?” a third local asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Cole Tomas Allen net worth: All we know about WH shooting suspect's salary as tutor Where is Redondo Beach Pier? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Cole Tomas Allen net worth: All we know about WH shooting suspect's salary as tutor Where is Redondo Beach Pier? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Redondo Beach Pier is located in the coastal city of Redondo Beach in Los Angeles County, Southern California. It sits along the Pacific Ocean in the South Bay region, roughly 20–25 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Redondo Beach Pier is located in the coastal city of Redondo Beach in Los Angeles County, Southern California. It sits along the Pacific Ocean in the South Bay region, roughly 20–25 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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