Reno Bull Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns in Verdi, Nevada

Update: At around 5pm EDT, the fire had spread across an estimated 1,100 to 1,200 acres.

An evacuation warning has been issued as the Bull Fire burns near Verdi in Washoe County. (UnSplash)

Update (4:43pm EDT): The Bull Fire is now approximately 150 acres, as per an update shared on X. Aircraft are working the lower flank to keep the fire on the hill.

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Engines and crews are working their way in from the west, and a dozer is working in from the south.

"Get Set" evacuations are in place

Initial story: A fire named the Bull Fire has been reported about 1 mile north of Riverdale Circle in Verdi, as per Watch Duty. The fire is in Sierra and Washoe Counties and has burned 80 acres so far.

Extreme fire behavior, says Air Attack

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{{^usCountry}} The fire has extreme fire behavior, and winds are primarily pushing it to the northwest, per Air Attack. The fire is an estimated 80-100 acres, moving to the west and northeast, and it has spotted two gulches over, per Air Attack. Air tankers requested {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire has extreme fire behavior, and winds are primarily pushing it to the northwest, per Air Attack. The fire is an estimated 80-100 acres, moving to the west and northeast, and it has spotted two gulches over, per Air Attack. Air tankers requested {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Four large air tankers (LATs) and two type-3 air tankers have been requested, and additional resources are en route.

Also read: Shallotte, NC fire update: What's burning in Brunswick County? Latest details emerge

Evacuation warning issued

An Evacuation Warning, Level 2, has been set. In Washoe County, evacuation warnings are in effect.

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Also read: Shooting near UC Berkeley: 2 people shot dead on Panoramic Way in Oakland

Fire Visuals

The visuals of the fire are being circulated on the social media:

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Where to check the evacuation area

People can refer to the Evacuation Map for the exact areas covered by the evacuation warnings.