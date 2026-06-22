Republican Super PAC's ‘meddling’ in Democrat primaries? FEC probe reveals shocking details

The Democrats have asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate a covert Republican effort to influence Democratic primaries in key House races.

Two pop-up super PACs supported candidates deemed less electable by spending over $4.3 million in a range of Democratic congressional primaries.(Unsplash)

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Two pop-up super PACs supported candidates deemed less electable by spending over $4.3 million in a range of Democratic congressional primaries.

Democrats suspected Republican intervention after the two groups, Real Change PAC and Lead Left, spent substantially in Democratic primary elections in Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nebraska, and Maine in recent months.

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What do the FEC filings state?

Real Change PAC and Lead Left, two pop-up super PACs, were exclusively funded by Conservative Americans PAC, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures submitted late on Saturday.

Together, the two organizations contributed about $4.3 million to primary elections in Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nebraska, and Maine. They frequently supported candidates who were thought to be weaker in a general election or attacked those who were thought to be stronger.

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{{^usCountry}} Party insiders had been speculating about the cash trail for months, believing the mystery groups were connected to Republicans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Party insiders had been speculating about the cash trail for months, believing the mystery groups were connected to Republicans. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the latest filings, Conservative Americans PAC, which has contributed this cycle significantly to the Senate Leadership Fund, the primary super PAC affiliated with Senate Republicans, as well as other GOP-aligned entities, provided every dollar spent by Real Change and Lead Left. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the latest filings, Conservative Americans PAC, which has contributed this cycle significantly to the Senate Leadership Fund, the primary super PAC affiliated with Senate Republicans, as well as other GOP-aligned entities, provided every dollar spent by Real Change and Lead Left. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The new reports also shed light on the source of Conservative Americans PAC’s own war chest. The committee has received all of its funding so far this year from a single nonprofit, the Virginia-based American Prosperity Alliance, according to the FEC filings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new reports also shed light on the source of Conservative Americans PAC’s own war chest. The committee has received all of its funding so far this year from a single nonprofit, the Virginia-based American Prosperity Alliance, according to the FEC filings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Republicans are desperate to move on from the Iran war A mixed track record {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Republicans are desperate to move on from the Iran war A mixed track record {{/usCountry}}

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The intervention produced uneven results.

In Maine’s 2nd District, Real Change PAC spent just over $500,000 to promote state auditor Matt Dunlap while attacking one of his primary rivals. Dunlap ultimately secured the Democratic nomination in the light-red district, where the party is fighting to hold the seat in November.

In Nebraska’s 2nd District, Lead Left put $435,000 into ads opposing state Sen. John Cavanaugh. Cavanaugh lost to political activist Denise Powell, who will now face a well-funded Republican incumbent in a district Democrats consider highly competitive.

But the Republican-backed strategy faltered in other races.

Real Change PAC directed more than $650,000 against Navy veteran Rebecca Bennett in New Jersey’s 7th District, while Lead Left steered roughly $1.7 million into efforts to defeat union leader Bob Brooks in Pennsylvania’s 7th District.

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In Texas’s 35th District, Lead Left spent just over $1 million promoting Maureen Galindo, a sex therapist who faced criticism for perceived antisemitic remarks, in an attempt to boost her over sheriff’s deputy Johnny Garcia. Garcia ultimately defeated Galindo.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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