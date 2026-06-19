‘I’m the President and You’re Not’: Trump Tests His Power and Frustrates the GOP

President Trump has delivered the same retort to political allies who have offered him strategic advice in recent weeks, according to people with knowledge of the conversations: “I’m the president and you’re not.” President Trump shortly after arriving in France this week for a Group of Seven summit.

Seventeen months into his second term, Trump is increasingly relying on his own gut instincts, dismissing the counsel of aides, conservative lawmakers and longtime associates. The result has been a series of decisions that have confounded and frustrated Republicans—heightening fears that voters will punish the GOP in the November elections and testing Trump’s iron grip on the party.

Trump drew the ire of hawkish conservatives and some Republican lawmakers this week when he agreed to a preliminary peace deal with Iran that they argue offers a financial lifeline to Tehran without doing enough to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“Reagan is rolling over in his grave,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R., La.), who was defeated in a Republican primary earlier this year by a Trump-backed candidate. He argued that the Iran deal doesn’t accomplish the administration’s war aims: “This is the worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

The president also blew up the Senate’s plans to quickly confirm a new intelligence chief and renew a critical spying law, preventing his own nominee from appearing at a confirmation hearing so that his acting pick for the job could serve in the role longer. Trump said he would refuse to sign legislation reauthorizing the spying law, long a priority for his Republican allies in Congress, until lawmakers approve a voter-identification bill that GOP leaders insist doesn’t have enough support to pass.

As he has faced criticism from some in his own party, Trump has made comments in recent weeks that have stunned his political allies, according to people who have spoken to GOP lawmakers and strategists, and provided fodder for Democratic political ads. Trump has said he doesn’t care about the midterm elections. He has played down the effect of high prices on Americans, saying “I love the inflation.” And on Wednesday, he said Iran should be able to keep some of its ballistic missiles after his national security advisers had made destroying Tehran’s ballistic missile capabilities a primary objective of the war.

White House officials said Trump’s off-the-cuff style is one of his political gifts, arguing that it has helped build a base of support that has stuck with him for a decade. Tump’s team knows that he is the ultimate decider on policy, the officials said.

“No President has worked harder or delivered more than President Trump. The results speak for themselves,” White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said, pointing to his work on immigration, the economy and national security.

Inside the White House, some aides have privately expressed frustrations about Trump’s recent moves. His decision to appoint his housing chief, Bill Pulte, as acting intelligence director, rankled some of the president’s aides, according to people familiar with the matter, many of whom have clashed with Pulte behind the scenes. Trump has in turn expressed frustration with his staff, knocking advisers for discouraging him from talking about his hard-edge immigration policies ahead of the midterms, the people said.

For much of his second term, Trump has commanded unwavering control over his party, with few GOP politicians publicly raising opposition to his moves. But congressional Republicans, some of whom lost re-election bids after Trump endorsed their opponents, are increasingly offering blunt assessments of Trump’s actions.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R., Miss.), who rarely criticized Trump in public, issued a statement Thursday raising objections to the preliminary agreement Trump signed with Iran, saying that it “negotiates away the victories” of the war “in ways that are completely out of step with the President’s goals.”

Trump has privately expressed frustration with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R., S.D.), citing his inability to pass the voter-ID bill that the president has said is crucial to Republicans’ winning the midterms. Trump has told allies he’s sick of hearing “no” from Thune, but the Senate leader has noted there simply isn’t enough support in the Senate to move the voting legislation.

“The total control that Trump once had over Congress just isn’t there anymore,” said Ron Bonjean, a former spokesman for House and Senate Republican leadership. “His outspoken dismissal over Republican midterm election hopes and legislative demands that would place them in harm’s way of voters this November has dampened the relationship.”

Wales, the White House spokeswoman, said Trump has worked closely with Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.), “and he expects all Republicans in the 119th Congress to continue delivering on the America First mandate the American people issued.”

For months, Trump has resisted warnings from Republicans—and some of his own advisers—that the war was worsening the GOP’s political problems. Voters have expressed alarm in polls at high gas prices, which surged after Iran limited traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

When asked last month about the extent to which Americans’ financial situation motivated him to make a deal to end the war, the president replied: “Not even a little bit.”

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,” he said at the time, drawing criticism from fellow Republicans. “I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing—we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”

He privately told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he didn’t care about the midterms, according to U.S. and Israeli officials, a statement meant to underscore his commitment to the Iran campaign regardless of the political fallout.

In recent weeks, some of Trump’s advisers have ramped up their warnings, telling the president that global oil stockpiles were dwindling and the window to prevent the reserves from falling to critically depleted levels was closing, according to people familiar with the matter. Oil executives have publicly raised the same concerns.

On Wednesday, Trump’s messaging on the war shifted, in a sign that the warnings had broken through to the president. He acknowledged for the first time that continued war could have led to “economic catastrophe” and that oil reserves were on track to run out in about four weeks. The preliminary deal, he contended, would lead to a rapid economic recovery.

Advisers have publicly expressed relief that Trump is moving to bring the war to a close, but the president is still keeping them on their toes. He unexpectedly decided to sign the Iran deal during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris, surprising some of his own aides, who had been planning a separate signing event on Friday.