Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson family: All about Stevenson Crane Service VP charged over Fox River boat crash

Richard M Stevenson was charged for the boat crash in the Fox River in Illinois on Saturday. He is currently in the McHenry County jail there, as per Shaw Local, a local publication.

Donna Stevenson is the CEO of Stevenson Crane Service where Richard 'Ricky' Stevenson was listed as Vice President. (LinkedIn/Stevenson Crane, Rigging & Heavy Haul)

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The 45-year-old is a native of Lisle, and has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death. The two-way boat crash left a person dead and two injured. A total of four people were involved in the crash.

A boat reportedly ran ashore and one person fled the scene, as per the local publication. The report also noted that Stevenson works for Stevenson Crane Service, his family company and Rick Stevenson is listed as the Vice President.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident has shifted focus to Richard ‘Rick’ Stevenson's family. Here's all you need to know about them. Richard ‘Rick’ Stevenson family: All you need to know {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has shifted focus to Richard ‘Rick’ Stevenson's family. Here's all you need to know about them. Richard ‘Rick’ Stevenson family: All you need to know {{/usCountry}}

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Stevenson Crane Service is based out of Bolingbrook. Donna Stevenson, Richard's mother, is the solitary owner of the company. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/President of Stevenson Crane Service.

Richard's brother Robert ‘Bobby’ Stevenson is also a Vice President of the family company alongside Ricky. In a 1990 Chicago Tribune profile of Donna Stevenson, it was noted that Richard was the youngest of the children.

At the time of publishing, Richard or ‘Ricky’ was 9, and in 3rd grade. He was described as a ‘chip off the old block’ having a ‘gravel pit full of giant toy cranes for a backyard entertainment center’.

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Richard's elder brother is Bobby, who was 12 at the time. Their eldest sibling is Joey, who was 14 at the time. Donna, shared her thoughts with the publication, saying “Women are made for service. We are brought up that way, to take care of people and tend to needs.”

She had wispy, blonde hair at the time, which she wore till her shoulder. She was described as having a ‘personable, warm-and-friendly-yet-sexy voice’ by the publication. Donna's husband Dan, was a crane operator for the company, as per the report.

“My husband is one of the best operators around and I am very fortunate. I am very lucky to have him because you are only as good as the people you have working for you. That is one thing I will never lose sight of: how valuable the operators are because they are the ones that will make or break your business,” she said of him.

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“We`ve always been real close anyway. But now when we go out to dinner we say, what about this customer, and what do you think of this crane, and who`d you talk to today, and it`s just a big adventure for us. It`s a lot of fun and that`s what it`s all about, I think. If you can`t have fun, why bother,” Dan said of her.

Meanwhile, his brother, and Ricky's uncle, Mike, also worked as a crane operator for the company.

Statement on Fox River boat crash

State Senator Craig Wilcox released a statement on the boat crash, saying “Our thoughts and prayers for the victims and witnesses involved in the horrific boating accident just down river from the dam. We understand there has been a victim who has succumbed to injuries, and that members of the offending boat may be on foot in Holiday Hills area south of the dam. Please keep your eyes open for anyone who may be injured and appear to be a boater that is out of place. Call the police even if you have just suspicions.”

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