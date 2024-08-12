Riley Strain death: Mizzou senior had 15 alcoholic drinks before disappearance, 'Out-of-control party situation’

Police have revealed that University of Missouri senior Riley Strain consumed at least 15 alcoholic beverages before his death. On March 8, during his night out with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers in Nashville, Strain had been drinking heavily. Police’s interviews with Stain’s fraternity brothers revealed that he had 12 to 15 drinks before he died, according to WSMV 4. Riley Strain reportedly had 15 alcoholic drinks before disappearance (Chris Whiteid via AP)

‘Out-of-control party situation’

According to the Delta Chi members, it was their fraternity formal that day and they had travelled up to Nashville on four buses. The brothers revealed that they partied even though Strain’s bus driver was enforcing a “no alcohol on the bus” rule.

One of the fraternity brothers claimed that Strain consumed at least five drinks, as well as two vodka shots and three IPAs. David Easlick, an attorney who sues fraternities for deaths or injuries of students, said that the amount of alcohol these drinks contained violates Delta Chi’s rules. On the Delta Chi national fraternity’s website, a webinar for parents says any drink that contains more than 15% alcohol content cannot be served at a fraternity function. This can only be allowed if it is served by a licensed third party.

Easlick said that the hours leading up to Strain’s disappearance were “basically an out-of-control party situation” by fraternity standards. The brothers arrived in Nashville around 4:30 pm and began having a margarita before even 30 minutes had passed.

Strain visited several bars that night. He disappeared after being escorted out of Luke Bryan’s bar around 9:38 pm. It is believed he was kicked out after he got into an argument with the staff.

Strain’s body was later found in the Cumberland River in West Nashville. Meanwhile, a medical examiner’s report that was recently released claimed Strain had THC in his system when he drowned. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.228 that night. Delta 9, a compound commonly found in THC, was also found in his system. Strain’s cause of death was listed as “drowning and ethanol intoxication.”