Riley Strain death: New report reveals shocking details, Mizzou senior was extremely drunk and…

While the family of University of Missouri senior Riley Strain has raised questions on the manner of his death, which authorities said was “accidental,” a newly released medical examiner’s report has now revealed some shocking details. Strain, 22, was reported missing on March 8 after being kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge in Nashville. Riley Strain death: New report reveals shocking details (Chris Whiteid via AP)

Strain was in Music City for a fraternity conference with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers when he disappeared. His body was later found in the Cumberland River in West Nashville.

The new report revealed that Strain was extremely drunk when he went missing. He also had THC in his system when he drowned. On the night of March 8, he had a blood alcohol content of 0.228. Delta 9, a compound commonly found in THC, was also found in his system. His cause of death was listed as “drowning and ethanol intoxication.”

Was Riley Strain overserved?

Strain’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid, previously alleged that the bartender at Luke Bryan’s bar, 32 Bridge Food + Drink booted the student after he was overserved, but the bar maintained that it served him only one alcoholic drink. CCTV footage showed him staggering down the street later. Now, the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission is probing where else he was served alcohol, and whether he was overserved.

Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, said in a previous conversation with NewsNation that her son sent her a text saying his drink tasted odd the night he disappeared. She said that her son ordered a rum and coke but it “didn’t taste good.” Michelle added that she asked Strain not to drink it, after which he told her it tasted “like barbecue.”

Despite Strain’s family suggesting foul play may have been involved in his death, the new report confirmed that the death was accidental, and he died from drowning and intoxication.