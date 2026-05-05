River Oaks shooting update: 5 things to know about Kingston Street, Houston incident

River Oaks shooting update: A shooting took place at River Oaks, on the 2100 block of Kingston Street in Houston, Texas, on Monday. The incident left four people dead.

A shooting left four of a family dead at River Oaks in Houston. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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As per the police, the call about the homicide came in around 5:26pm. The incident has left the community in shock. One person remarked “we were out there today.” Another added “Absolutely heart wrenching.”

Here's all you need to know about the River Oaks shooting.

River Oaks shooting: 5 things to know

Four people, including two kids, are believed to have been killed in the River Oaks shooting. The victims include the father, pregnant mother, and two children – aged four and eight, as per Fox26. While Houston PD is reportedly treating it as a murder-homicide, details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation. The incident took place near the intersection of Avalon Place and Kingston Street in the River Oaks area. The family lived in a million-dollar home as per ABC13. As per authorities, the children were last seen on Sunday night and were found in their beds. The mother reportedly had a dinner with a relative on Sunday night, as per Fox26. A babysitter reportedly found the bodies on Monday. The victims' identities have not yet been made public.

River Oaks shooting: Community left in shock; visuals emerge

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{{^usCountry}} One person reacted to the news of the shooting and wrote “Breaks my heart to know that it was that easy to hurt the ones who once loved you ?.” Another added “Why the children whyy.” A person further said “This is probably the call that make even season homicide detectives cry. It reminds me of Andrea Yates drowning her children.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person reacted to the news of the shooting and wrote “Breaks my heart to know that it was that easy to hurt the ones who once loved you ?.” Another added “Why the children whyy.” A person further said “This is probably the call that make even season homicide detectives cry. It reminds me of Andrea Yates drowning her children.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yet another joined in and stated “Prayers are with everyone and thier families we don't know what caused this but we must get back to loving one another Lord help us in Jesus Name.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another joined in and stated “Prayers are with everyone and thier families we don't know what caused this but we must get back to loving one another Lord help us in Jesus Name.” {{/usCountry}}

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A video from the scene was also shared.

A person commented it was ‘too much violence’ and called the incident ‘tragic’. People on the Fox26 stream could be heard saying that the demise of the children would have ripple effects, like their classmates would have to be told at some time why the two were not showing up to school.

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A reporter also went live from the scene, showing authorities on the scene.

With not enough information going around, many commented on the tragic nature of the incident. “Does anyone nearby know if this was domestic or external? Police aren’t saying much yet. Really hope we get answers soon,” a person wrote on X.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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