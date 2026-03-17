Riverside fire: Videos of large fire near Jurupa Valley surface; fire crew responding; watch
A massive four-alarm fire broke out on Main Street in Riverside, California, sending thick smoke visible from Jurupa Valley.
A massive fire broke out on Main Street in Riverside, in Riverside County, California, on Monday afternoon. Large plumes of smoke were visible as far away as the Jurupa Valley.
Reports indicate that it is currently a four-alarm fire with a massive fire response underway. It is unclear if there are any injuries, as of now,
Videos of the fire surfaced on social media which showed Riverside County Sheriff Department officers and Riverside County Fire Department present at the scene:
A dramatic drone footage shared by NBC Los Angeles journalist Katherine Picazo showed that massive fire response in underway, with multiple buildings on fire. The fire has reportedly spread to nearby vegetation sparking a small brush fire.
Here's another video of the fire taken from a distance. It shows black smoke rising from what appears to be a warehouse on Main Street.
This is a breaking news.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More