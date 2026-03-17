Riverside fire: Videos of large fire near Jurupa Valley surface; fire crew responding; watch

A massive fire broke out on Main Street in Riverside, in Riverside County, California, on Monday afternoon. Large plumes of smoke were visible as far away as the Jurupa Valley. Representational image. (Unsplash)

Reports indicate that it is currently a four-alarm fire with a massive fire response underway. It is unclear if there are any injuries, as of now,

Videos of the fire surfaced on social media which showed Riverside County Sheriff Department officers and Riverside County Fire Department present at the scene: