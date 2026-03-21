Robert Mueller cause of death update: What happened to ex-FBI chief? First details out

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director and a staunch Trump critic, has died at the age of 81, according to a family statement cited by The New York Times. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies next to Aaron Zebley, his counsel and longtime aide at the FBI (REUTERS)

Trump reacts with controversial statement Shortly after news of Mueller’s death broke, President Trump responded on Truth Social with a controversial message.

"Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" the president wrote on Truth Social.

Robert Mueller cause of death Details surrounding his death remain limited, with no official cause or location disclosed at this time. His health issues, however, were public.

Mueller was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021, according to his family. He retired from the law firm WilmerHale at the end of 2021 but continued teaching at his law school alma mater through 2022.

The family noted he has had significant difficulty with mobility and speech in recent months, as reported in The New York Times.

“Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021. He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022. His family asks that his privacy be respected," his family told the outlet.

Led Russia probe as special counsel Mueller returned to the national spotlight after his tenure at the FBI when he was appointed special counsel by the Department of Justice.

From 2017 to 2019, he led an extensive investigation into whether Trump’s presidential campaign had coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election — a probe that dominated U.S. political discourse for years.

Long tenure at FBI Before that, Mueller served as FBI director for 12 years, one of the longest tenures in the bureau’s history.

He took over the role just days before the September 11, 2001 attacks, overseeing the agency during a pivotal period as it expanded its counterterrorism operations and reshaped its national security focus.