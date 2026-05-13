Rodney Barner's alleged killer arrested in Panama after 30 years: All we know about Michigan ‘ghost’ fugitive

A fugitive from Michigan, who is accused of murdering his best friend and rock singer roommate, was apprehended after authorities discovered he had been living in Central America as a “ghost” for more than thirty years.

Who is Richard Werstine? Here's how he was arrested

Rodney Barner murder: Richard Werstine, wanted for a 1993 murder in Michigan, was captured in Panama after living as a fugitive for 30 years

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Richard Werstine, 56, was arrested at a dog park in Panama City on April 29, following a lengthy period on the run after the alleged murder of Rodney Barner, 23, the frontman of Cold as Life, inside their residence in Detroit on September 15, 1993, as per the US Marshals Service, according to NY Post.

Werstine, who had assumed various aliases, including Joseph Alan Stavros, was found with fraudulent identification and was only recognized after his fingerprints were scanned.

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{{^usCountry}} Barner, who was also known by his stage name Rawn Beauty, was tragically shot in the head while he was asleep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Barner, who was also known by his stage name Rawn Beauty, was tragically shot in the head while he was asleep. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Werstine was arrested shortly after the brutal murder but failed to appear for his scheduled court hearing, opting instead to flee and evade capture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Werstine was arrested shortly after the brutal murder but failed to appear for his scheduled court hearing, opting instead to flee and evade capture. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In June 1994, authorities issued a warrant for Werstine’s arrest. The motive behind the murder in 1993 has yet to be disclosed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In June 1994, authorities issued a warrant for Werstine’s arrest. The motive behind the murder in 1993 has yet to be disclosed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials have not revealed whether additional charges will be filed against Werstine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have not revealed whether additional charges will be filed against Werstine. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He was a ghost since ‘94. He was very cunning, very crafty while on the run," WDIV reported, citing a source. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He was a ghost since ‘94. He was very cunning, very crafty while on the run," WDIV reported, citing a source. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He’s a liar. He’s believed what he said and had a whole new life,” stated US Marshal Assistant Chief Deputy James Allen to the media. Richard Werstine makes admission after arrest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He’s a liar. He’s believed what he said and had a whole new life,” stated US Marshal Assistant Chief Deputy James Allen to the media. Richard Werstine makes admission after arrest {{/usCountry}}

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Werstine managed to evade police detection even after being arrested several times in Michigan, Arizona, and other locations for charges related to arson and firearms, as reported by the outlet.

Authorities located Werstine in Panama City before they apprehended him in April.

Following his arrest, Werstine confessed to using an alias and residing in Panama unlawfully since 2005, without ever acquiring legal status.

On May 9, US Marshals officials traveled to Panama to extradite Werstine back to the United States, where he is set to be processed into the jail system in Wayne County, Michigan.

A photograph released by officials showed Werstine being escorted through a Houston airport upon his arrival in the US.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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