Was Ivanka Trump's passport seized by US Marshals? Fact checking Melania ‘testimony’ claim

A viral claim is doing the rounds on social media alleging US Marshals seized the passport of Ivanka Trump in a money laundering case after a supposed testimony from the First Lady, Melania Trump. However, the news is fake. Ivanka Trump acknowledges applause at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on October 13, 2025. (AFP)

The rumor was posted on the YouTube channel Newsflash America and claimed that US Marshals raided "Ivanka's Miami residence at six forty-seven in the morning and left with her travel documents."

It then goes on the claim that Ivanka Trump "is now under GPS monitoring with travel restricted to the Southern District of New York after posting a fifteen-million-dollar bond."

"The investigation reveals eighty-four point seven million dollars in questioned wire transfers routed through shell companies in Cyprus the Cayman Islands and Nevada," the goes on..

However, the news is fake. Ht.com can confirm that US Marshals did not seize Ivanka Trump's passport. Neither has there been any "private two-hour testimony" from Melania which supposedly led to the raid, per the YouTube video.

Here's the YouTube video: