Was Ivanka Trump's passport seized by US Marshals? Fact checking Melania ‘testimony’ claim
Viral posts falsely claim US Marshals seized Ivanka Trump’s passport after Melania’s testimony. The YouTube rumor is fake; no raid, bond, GPS or probe.
A viral claim is doing the rounds on social media alleging US Marshals seized the passport of Ivanka Trump in a money laundering case after a supposed testimony from the First Lady, Melania Trump. However, the news is fake.
The rumor was posted on the YouTube channel Newsflash America and claimed that US Marshals raided "Ivanka's Miami residence at six forty-seven in the morning and left with her travel documents."
It then goes on the claim that Ivanka Trump "is now under GPS monitoring with travel restricted to the Southern District of New York after posting a fifteen-million-dollar bond."
"The investigation reveals eighty-four point seven million dollars in questioned wire transfers routed through shell companies in Cyprus the Cayman Islands and Nevada," the goes on..
However, the news is fake. Ht.com can confirm that US Marshals did not seize Ivanka Trump's passport. Neither has there been any "private two-hour testimony" from Melania which supposedly led to the raid, per the YouTube video.
Here's the YouTube video:
Where Is Ivanka Trump These Days?
Ivanka Trump - a key Trump official in the President's first term at the White House, has not featured at all in the one and a half years of Trump's second term. The 44-year-old announced before Trump launched his bid for the 2024 election that he is stepping away from public life to focus on family. However, her husband, businessman Jared Kushner, has frequently featured with Trump in his trips to the Middle East.
Ivanka's most recent public appearance was on February 5 for a charity event at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The event, notably, took place on the day of the premiere of the movie, ‘Melania’.
Ivanka wore her late mother, Ivana Trump's dress at the event, sparking controversy around her relationship with the First Lady.
