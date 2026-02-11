Jill Zarin's Lady Gaga ‘facelift’ remark slammed after Bad Bunny comment gets RHONY star fired; ‘screwed up’

At the end of her rant about Bad Bunny and how the NFL ‘sold out’ by getting a Spanish artist whose performance was not in English, Zarin turned to Lady Gaga. She claimed that the Poker Face singer had gotten a facelift, which made her unrecognizable during her Super Bowl show appearance.

Notably, Lady Gaga was one of the surprise guests Bad Bunny brought out on stage during his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Jill Zarin was reportedly dropped from the Real Housewives of New York spinoff The Golden Life, after remarks about Bad Bunny made during the Super Bowl halftime show . The 62-year-old made racist remarks in a social media post, which has since gone viral. Zarin's firing has led many to also slam her over the comments she passed about Lady Gaga and an alleged ‘facelift’ during the criticism of Bad Bunny.

Fans of the singer have rushed to slam Zarin's comment, even as news of her firing has begun to do the rounds on social media.

Jill Zarin slammed for Lady Gaga remarks One person on X wrote “I'm so glad Jill Zarin screwed up before the show started, showing she's a racist AND hating on lady Gaga?! Byyye.”

Also Read | Bad Bunny: 10 key facts about Super Bowl performer - from family to career

Another added, “Jill Zarin, a washed up reality D- person who “cried for months” when she was fired from Real Housewives, made fun of Lady Gaga, assuming she had a facelift…”, before launching a personal attack on Zarin.

Yet another said, “Jill…sweetie…you couldn’t recognize Lady Gaga but expect us to recognize YOUR face? Okay,” sharing the clip where she went on a rant.

Many lamented that her remarks about Lady Gaga were ‘unnecessary’. Notably, there is nothing to suggest that Lady Gaga has had a facelift and as per reports, has not undergone any form of plastic surgery.

While Zarin whaled on Bad Bunny's performance, NFL noted that the Super Bowl halftime show had been viewed by over 163 million people from around the world.