What did Jill Zarin say about Bad Bunny? ‘RHONY’ star fired over comments on Super Bowl halftime

Jill Zarin, one of the stars of the reality TV show Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), was fired by E! from her role on the upcoming spinoff of RHONY, 'The Golden Gate,' over racist social media comments she made on Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 60 halftime performance. Jill Zarin.

The decision to remove Jill Zarin was shared by Blink49 studios in a statement with the entertainment news outlet, The Hollywood Reporter. Zarin criticized Bad Bunny's performance, calling it the "worst halftime show ever" and rued that it did not feature any "white people". It has sparked allegations of racism against her.

“In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life," the statement from the studio read. "We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

The decision of Blink49 Studio has sparked a renewed interest in what Jill Zarin said about Bad Bunny.

What Did Jill Zarin Say? Here's What To Know Jill Zarin posted a video on social media criticizing the performance and, in the process, made a series of controversial comments about the Puerto Rican rapper.

She seemed to object to the fact that the performance was entirely in Spanish. She alleged that the show not featuring any white people made it a "political statement."

"I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish,” Zarin said. “Quite frankly, I think him grabbing his, you know, g-area, I think it was totally inappropriate. Got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl, and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds. Is he so insecure? Seriously.”

She then said that the performance did not make sense to her as it was entirely in Spanish. “I didn’t understand — I don’t speak Spanish, I would’ve like to know the words he was saying," she said.

"To me, it looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I think it was a political statement, and I’m not taking a side one way or the other. I just do. I think it was an ICE thing.”

Notably, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, sponsored by Apple Music, was viewed by more than 163 million people worldwide, the NFL said.