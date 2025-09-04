Rolling Ray cause of death: How did DC influencer die? Health issues revealed

DC influencer Raymond Harper, aka Rolling Ray, has died, Zeus Network, where Ray starred in multiple shows, confirmed on Thursday. Cardi B and other friends also paid tributes on social media. Harper shot to fame after several appearances on MTV’s Catfish: Trolls, Divorce Court, and the LGBTQ+ dating series Bobby I Love You, Purrr. DC influencer Rolling Ray has died(Instagram)

"Gone way too soon. Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER!" Zeus Network wrote. The network also shared a screenshot of an emotional Facebook post from Harper's mother, Sazola Nay.

"It is with a heavy heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord…I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road," her post read.

Cardi B posted an emotional tribute.

“Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!!” she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Rolling Ray's cause of death

While the exact cause of death remains undisclosed, the DC influencer's health struggles are well-documented. Diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 3, a genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness, he relied on a wheelchair since childhood.

In a 2023 interview, he recalled doctors predicting his death at 14. He suffered burns from a 2021 wig fire requiring surgery, and had to be hospitalized in 2022 for COVID-19 complications and pneumonia severe enough to induce a coma.

A 2024 bout with pneumonia and a blood infection landed him in intensive care with dangerously low oxygen levels.