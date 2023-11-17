Row over Osama bin Laden's ‘Letter to America’ escalates after TikTokers praise it, ‘you are on wrong side of history’

9/11 mastermind, Osama bin Laden, is back to haunt the Americans after his Letter to America resurfaced to stir the hornet's nest and attracted praise by many TikTokers in the country. 2 decades after the attacks a two-page document intended to ‘expose US’ and explain the reason behind the dastardly attack that killed thousands is being liked and shared by many. Sadly, at a time when the population is extremely polarised on the back of ongoing Isarel-Hamas war the letter has only widened the gap.

‘Osama bin Laden’s views are so true'

A letter to Americans written by 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden has gone viral on Tiktok and garnered praise by many

Reportely, TikTok has removed the hashtag #lettertoamerica from its search function after it amassed over 5 million views. Many American users feel that the Al Qaeda founder’s document gives an alternative perspective about the U.S.’ involvement in conflicts in the Middle East. “After reading Osama Bin Laden letter everything he said there is true, USA are bombing and killing innocent children and then they blame the terrorist. Arab countries are fighting for their rights but to US that's being rebellious!” one of the users commented.

‘You are on the wrong side of history!!'

However, appreciation for Osama bin Laden soon after many backed Hamas hasn't gone down too well with many, who are posting, ‘You are on the wrong side of history!!'

Dani Buller, an Israeli Tiktok influencer, called out the glaring disinformation being spread by the letter and broke it down in a detailed video.

What does Osama bin Laden's letter say

In the letter, addressed to Americans Bin Laden has sought to answer the following questions: “Why are we fighting and opposing you?” and “What are we calling you to, and what do we want from you?” The letter includes antisemitic language and homophobic rhetoric as well.

Navy Seal condemns praise of Osama bin Laden

Robert O'Neill, a former US Navy Seal, who claimed to be in the squad that killed Osama Bin Laden lashed out at the TikTokers who have shown solidarity with world's most hated terrorist. "The new Tik Tok fad is the positive reaction from gen Z after reading "Letter to America" by Osama bin Laden. Deceit is a mask the Devil puts over the eyes of useful idiots," he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Letter only widens divide after Hamas-Palestine polarisation

Bin Laden's 20-year-old letter has unfortunately become relevant in current American discourse, polarizing opinions between pro-Palestine and anti-Hamas ideologies. This letter, which is fueling anti-Israel and anti-US sentiments by claiming that the 9/11 attacks were a response to the "unbearable oppression and tyranny of the American/Israeli coalition against our people in Palestine and Lebanon." The younger generation is using this letter to validate their views, overlooking the writer's background and the potential for lies and propaganda in the content.

