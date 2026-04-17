Roy Wilkins Park shooting: Teen shot dead in Queens; first details as locals remember victim

A shooting at Roy Wilkins Park at Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica, in Queens, New York left a teen dead on Thursday. Authorities shared that the teenager was shot in the chest.

A teen was reportedly shot dead at Roy Wilkins Park, Queens. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This came after officers were called to the area of Baisley and Merrick Boulevards in St. Albans at 6:15pm for shots fired, as per Pix11.

Here is all you need to know about the shooting at Roy Wilkins park.

Roy Wilkins Park shooting: All you need to know

Cops said that they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries there, as per the report.

No arrests have been reportedly made and no details of the suspect has been shared with the public. The report also noted that it was not immediately clear what caused the shooting and if anyone else was hurt in the incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A witness described what went down and remembered the victim fondly. One said they heard gunshots and ‘came running over to make sure everybody was okay, especially my friends.’ The person continued that they'd seen the victim at the park before. As per the report, the victim was remembered as a good basketball player. “Cool kid,” the witness said in remembrance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A witness described what went down and remembered the victim fondly. One said they heard gunshots and ‘came running over to make sure everybody was okay, especially my friends.’ The person continued that they'd seen the victim at the park before. As per the report, the victim was remembered as a good basketball player. “Cool kid,” the witness said in remembrance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, news of the shooting was also circulated online. “Shooting investigation at the local park in St Albans. The NYPD is at the local Roy Wilkins Park reporting a dispute turned into shooting. EMS is working to transport the male shot to a local hospital. This is in the vicinity of Baisley Blvd and Merrick Blvd, a very safe neighborhood in Queens according to the local elected officials,” a self-styled local reporter wrote on Facebook. They added “Also, this is the location with the most non profit programs operating on gun control violence costing taxpayers $13 million a year per agency. Police are now looking for two suspects who took off toward unknown direction. Ongoing investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, news of the shooting was also circulated online. “Shooting investigation at the local park in St Albans. The NYPD is at the local Roy Wilkins Park reporting a dispute turned into shooting. EMS is working to transport the male shot to a local hospital. This is in the vicinity of Baisley Blvd and Merrick Blvd, a very safe neighborhood in Queens according to the local elected officials,” a self-styled local reporter wrote on Facebook. They added “Also, this is the location with the most non profit programs operating on gun control violence costing taxpayers $13 million a year per agency. Police are now looking for two suspects who took off toward unknown direction. Ongoing investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another added “ANYBODY LIVING IN QUEENS ST. ALBANS, ROCHDALE CHECK ON YOUR KIDS , KID WAS JUST SHOT IN ROY WILKINS PARK!!.” To this, one person even replied “OMG I’m surprised I’m not hearing the helicopter out about this smh this is terrible I hope the kid is ok.”

On X, a photo of the park was posted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Additional officers are presently searching for the shooter,” the page noted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON