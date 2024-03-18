Royal Family Update: Palace silences fake Russian media report about King Charles' health

Soon after reports of an "extremely important royal announcement" emerged online, conspiracy theorists shifted their focus away from Kate Middleton to King Charles III. Buckingham Palace dismissed the reports that King Charles III died on Monday. (via REUTERS)

According to reports, the BBC Events production unit has been instructed to keep an eye out for a 'major announcement' from the royals in connection with the current health issue. This news sparked speculations on social media that the Palace is concealing something as both Kate and King Charles recently underwent a surgery.

On Monday, several Russian media outlets, including Sputnik, spread the false news of King Charles' death. They claimed that the 75-year-old monarch breathed his last on March 18 following complications from cancer surgery.

The erroneous information circulated quickly across multiple social media platforms, causing confusion and alarm before being quickly debunked.

Initial reports were accompanied by a bogus proclamation attributed to Buckingham Palace, proclaiming the unexpected death of King Charles.

Following a flurry of bogus stories from Russian media, the British Embassy in Ukraine issued an official statement, stating that King Charles is still alive.

Buckingham Palace was also compelled to dispel the report that King Charles III died on Monday. This came after a statement bearing the seal of the British monarch's official London Palace claimed: “The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.”

Later, the Palace issued a statement to Russian state-run TASS news agency to reject the reports. “We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business," the Palace clarified.

King Charles set to attend the Trooping of the Colour

Amidst all the rumours about his health and royal family members, King Charles continues to carry out his duties.

Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with cancer and has been strictly advised to reduce his public appearances while undergoing treatment.

However, reports have stated that he is expected to attend the Trooping of the Colour on his birthday, June 15.

King Charles, in his recent virtual address, reiterated his dedication to serving the Commonwealth, despite the obstacles created by his health.