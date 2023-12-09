Royal titles at risk: Potential law threatens Harry and Meghan's status and living

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could lose their royal titles if a law dating back to the First World War is passed, warned an expert.

The passage of this bill would force the House of Commons to consider turning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into simple Mr and Mrs.(AP)

Conservative MP Bob Seely wants to adopt laws that were originally passed in WWI to deny German nobles their British titles. The passage of this bill would force the House of Commons to consider turning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into simple Mr and Mrs.

Mr Seely has explained that this "nuclear option" is "in support of the monarchy" and aims to respect the decision of those who no longer want to be royals by removing "their titles and privileges."

Writing for the Mail on Sunday, he said: “I'm not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest instalment of the couple's feud with the rest of the royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option.”

Now, an entertainment expert has warned of the ‘catastrophic’ consequences the royal couple would face if they were stripped off their titles. Mark Boardman, CEO of MarkMeets, said: "The financial impact of losing royal titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be catastrophic for the Sussexes and an irreversible, significant turning point resulting in potentially huge consequences."

"This includes the loss of income, position, and power, and even a loss of access to their primary income sources, including commercial deals, specifically, their partnership with Netflix, which is tied to their personal brand and public image," he added.

He also stated that the loss would affect the prince more than the actress, as her popularity in the US is not influenced by the Royal title, but rather by her “individual achievements and personal qualities.”

This news arrives as the royal couple continues to live in Montecito, California post stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family back in 2020. They reside in the vogue neighbourhood with their son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 2.