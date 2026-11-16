Russell Brand's wife shares his first message from ‘the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe’

Russell Brand has sent his first message from prison, with his wife, Laura Gallacher, reading an emotional note from the comedian during the latest episode of their YouTube podcast, Sunday Service. Russel Brand's wife Laura Gallacher read a message from her husband on their Sunday Service podcast. Brand said he was innocent, described finding comfort in Christianity and asked listeners to support his wife and family. (REUTERS)

Brand, who is serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence following his conviction for rape and sexual assault, reportedly spent his first week behind bars before sending the message to supporters.

The note was read out by Gallacher during Sunday's episode of the podcast, which the couple launched earlier this year and continued recording throughout Brand's trial.

Russell Brand reiterates his innocence in first prison message Introducing the message, Gallacher told listeners: “Russell has asked me to read something to you.”

Reading from a notebook, she shared Brand's words, in which he addressed his supporters and spoke about his faith while maintaining that he was innocent of the offences for which he had been imprisoned.

“Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support,” the message began.

“As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.”

Also Read: New York Governor demands Sean Duffy’s resignation after nationwide US flight ground stop: ‘Trump must remove him’

Brand jailed in HMP Littlehey Brand also spoke about finding comfort in Christianity during his time behind bars, adding: “The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do.”

He then revealed that he was being held at HMP Littlehey, a Category C prison, making a pointed reference to its reputation.

HMP Littlehey is a Category C training facility and one of Europe's largest prisons housing male sex offenders. According to Independent Monitoring Board figures, the prison accommodated more than 1,200 inmates as of January 2025.

“I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe,” he wrote.

Despite his circumstances, Brand praised the prison staff, describing them as “strong, kind and dedicated”.

Reflecting on his fellow inmates, he added: “And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.”

He continued: “I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us.”

The message concluded with Brand asking listeners to stand by his wife and family.

“Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ. Russell.”

Gallacher became visibly emotional while reading the closing lines.