Ryan Clark shares ‘proof of life’ after ESPN firing, backs laid-off employees: ‘I know how you’re feeling…’

Ryan Clark, the former ESPN NFL analyst, responded to his recent firing from the network amid brutal layoffs at the Disney-owned network.

Ryan Clark, who was fired by ESPN amid layoffs, shared encouragement on social media with support for colleagues. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Clark learned about his future with ESPN during the broadcast of "NFL Live." He did not complete the show. The former NFL safety addressed the situation and shared his thoughts in a social media post on July 21.

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"Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN," Clark said on X. "So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now.

“My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless!”

Ryan Clark receives fans' support

Meanwhile, several people expressed support for Clark, with one writing on X, “Wow…. All the hate is crazy. A guy with a family lost a job. No compassion among everyone is the real problem. He will bounce back but there is so much negative energy on this page. Crazy.”

“Class and grace like always ….. I will be supporting you in whatever comes next. We got you big bro,” another said.

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Ryan Clark firing: Former ESPN NFL analyst shares proof of life

The post was made approximately one hour after Clark shared some "proof of life" on Instagram.

"Before the madness of yesterday, I woke up, got in my Tundra, drove to Planet Fitness, and got to work," Clark stated. "The rest of the day was eventful, but the journey continues. My peace is with God, and my humility comes from within. I’ll continue to build myself so the world can never strip me of what’s real."

“Get moving today y’all!”

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Clark joined the network in 2015 after a successful 13-season career in the NFL. He seems to be adopting a positive outlook following his exit from ESPN.

Many individuals at the network, particularly those involved with the NFL, are experiencing a challenging day. ESPN's acquisition of NFL Network was finalized after receiving approval from government regulators in January.

ESPN layoffs: What we know

Notable figures such as Tom Pelissero, Cam Newton, Charles Davis, and Bart Scott have been among those let go so far.

As ESPN undergoes significant transformations, it is gearing up for a busy sports calendar that features the broadcast of Super Bowl 61.

By the time that event arrives, it seems that the NFL coverage will undergo substantial changes.

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